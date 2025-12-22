Phong Nha - Ke Bang, Asia’s Leading National Park

22/12/2025

Phong Nha - Ke Bang’s double win at the 2025 World Travel Awards has not only reaffirmed its status as a symbol of Vietnam’s natural beauty, but also marked a key milestone in its rise as one of Asia’s premier high-end destinations. This UNESCO World Heritage site is steadily establishing a distinctive, sustainable, and increasingly influential presence on the global tourism stage.

Once a remote mountainous region, the site has transformed into a hallmark of Vietnam’s green tourism, where every visit offers not only a chance to experience extraordinary natural wonders, but also a reminder of the responsibility to safeguard the planet’s most treasured landscapes.

For the 7-km Thien Duong Cave exploration, each visitor is equipped with a personal flashlight. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Phong Nha - Ke Bang continued its rise to prominence by earning two major titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards in Hong Kong (China): Vietnam’s Leading Natural Destination and Asia’s Leading National Park. These accolades mark a new stage of development, positioning the site to appeal to higher-end travelers and paving the way for strategic investments in eco-luxury resorts, exclusive expedition experiences, and wellness retreats set deep within the park.



According to Pham Hong Thai, Director of the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park Management Board, the awards reaffirm the park’s commitment to sustainable tourism, an approach that aligns with Quang Binh Province’s 2025 -2030 development strategy, which positions tourism as a key driver of economic growth.



Electric carts travel through the forest, providing convenient access for visitors who have difficulty walking. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

Hidden deep within the forests of Phong Nha–Ke Bang, Thien Duong Cave is an ideal retreat for those seeking tranquility in pristine nature while marveling at an underground wonder. Photo: Tat Son/VNP



Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave’s massive stalactite formations spark a sense of wonder, as if visitors were stepping into an entirely different world. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The site’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down. In the first nine months of 2025, Phong Nha – Ke Bang welcomed over 836,900 visitors, with international arrivals up 18%. The Phong Nha Tourism Center and Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave remain the top attractions, drawing the most tourists. The management board aims to surpass the one-million-visitor mark this year while elevating visitor experiences to meet global sustainability standards.





Dark Cave is both a wet and dry cave, stretching 5,258m in length and rising up to 80m high. Photo: Tat Son/VNP





The year 2025 also marks the 10th anniversary of UNESCO’s second recognition of Phong Nha - Ke Bang as a World Natural Heritage site. Nestled within the vast forests of Quang Tri, the region is home to one of Asia’s oldest limestone karst landscapes, formed more than 450 million years ago. Its monumental cave systems, including Phong Nha, Thien Duong, En Cave, and Son Doong - the world’s largest natural cave, have earned the area its title as a unique “kingdom of caves”.

The Chay River–Dark Cave ecotourism site has been operated by Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park since 2011, offering a combined experience of scenic river cruises and exploration of a mysterious cave system. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

A simple bamboo bridge spanning rocky rapids adds to the raw, unspoiled beauty of Mooc Spring. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

During vang anh blossom season, Mooc Spring is further enhanced by vibrant splashes of color. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Rich in biodiversity, Phong Nha - Ke Bang features 15 habitat types, over 2,900 plant species, and roughly 1,400 animal species, many of them rare and strictly protected. Over the past decade, improvements in forest protection,

resource monitoring, and technology, ranging from satellite imaging and camera traps to comprehensive biodiversity databases, have helped the park’s management align with international conservation standards.





The pristine, unspoiled beauty of Mooc Spring. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

Alongside conservation efforts, tourism development has grown increasingly professional and community-focused. Adventure experiences, from exploring Son Doong to venturing into Va Cave and Nuoc Nut Cave, have helpedraise Phong Nha - Ke Bang’s profile in the international media.

Story: Vy Thao Photos: Hoang Ha/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



