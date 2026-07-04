Peaceful Space That Protects the City’s Soul

04/07/2026

In the relentless pace of Ho Chi Minh City, modest alleys offer a space of calmness that constitutes a valuable part of the country’s most dynamic city.

Hao Sy Phuong Alley is known for its lush green balconies and old-styled apartment architecture. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

An old barbershop in a small alley. Photo: Tran The Phong

More than simple passageways linking residential neighborhoods, Saigon’s alleys preserve memories, cultural values, and human connections that shape the distinctive identity of Ho Chi Minh City through five decades of growth and integration.

Stepping off crowded main roads into an alley, one feels like they are entering another world. The roar of traffic gives way to neighbors chatting over morning coffee, familiar calls of street vendors, and birdsongs drifting from balconies shaded by lush greenery. Life here moves at a gentle pace.

For generations, alleys have been an inseparable part of the city’s urban structure. Thousands of alleyways weave through Ho Chi Minh City like quiet arteries sustaining community life. Beyond connecting homes, they nurture the warmth, unity, and spirit of sharing typical of southern culture.

Within these lanes, visitors encounter the simple beauty of everyday life. Beneath a vibrant bougainvillea trellis is a small stall serving cool pandan refreshments; an old woman sits outside her home reading newspapers in the soft morning light. These ordinary moments create a charm increasingly rare in modern cities.

More than passageways, alleys are part of Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural identity. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Tourists pass by a convenience store in a narrow alley. Photo: Tran The Phong

One of the city’s most well-known alleys is Hao Sy Phuong Alley in the Cho Lon area. Built in the early 20th century, it preserves much of the traditional architecture of the Chinese-Vietnamese community, with rows of old houses, green shuttered doors, red parallel scrolls, and family altars. The alley reflects the cultural blending that has shaped the city’s lively appearance.

Apart from preserving historical memories, many alleys have turned into creative spaces for contemporary urban life with art cafés, galleries, and exhibition venues. At Art Arcade on Dong Khoi Street, paintings featuring Vietnam’s nature and people are displayed in a friendly setting, creating a lively connection between art and life.

Peaceful atmosphere inside the gallery corridor at Art Arcade Alley. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Away from the city center, the alleys in Go Vap offer a quieter atmosphere. The area is home to long-established religious sites such as Ngoc Phuong Monastery, and Chau An and Quang Huong Gia Lam Pagodas. Beneath leafy canopies and the gentle echo of temple bells, visitors can sense the rare tranquility of a metropolis with more than 10 million residents.

Each alley tells its own story. Some are rooted in working-class neighborhoods, others are known for traditional street food, while many are gathering places for artists and young creative communities. Together, they form a unique cultural ecosystem within a rapidly modernizing city.

Alley 84 on Bui Vien street filled with signature street food. Photo: Tran The Phong

Charity items are shared among residents in a small alley. Photo: Tran The Phong

Fifty years after Saigon was renamed Ho Chi Minh City, the urban landscape has been transformed by modern architecture and an increasingly dynamic life. In spite of these changes, the alleys quietly continue to preserve the city’s soul, where past and present coexist, and where the openness and community spirit have endured for generations.

For many foreign visitors, exploring these alleys is more than a sightseeing experience. It is an opportunity to truly discover the life of a city that can retain the tranquility and a deeply rooted cultural identity in its global integration.

Story: Nguyen Luan Photos: Nguyen Luan/VNP & Tran The Phong