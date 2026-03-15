Party General Secretary casts ballot in Hanoi's Ba Dinh ward

15/03/2026

Party General Secretary To Lam, also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, cast his vote on the morning of March 15 at polling station No. 2 in Ba Dinh ward of Hanoi, to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.



Party General Secretary To Lam attends the opening ceremony and casts his vote at Polling Station No. 02 in Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of Election Day – a nationwide festival of democracy, the Party leader expressed his pleasure at exercising his voting right and seeing a strong turnout of voters.