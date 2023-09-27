Paragliding on Son Tra Peninsula

27/09/2023

If anyone has tried a variety of adrenaline-pumping sports but still hasn’t satisfied their thrill-seeking soul, it's time to head to Da Nang and embark on the exciting adventure of paragliding over the Son Tra Peninsula. Here, they will get to admire the breathtaking views of sky, sea, majestic mountains, white sand, golden sun, and the picturesque scenes of boats and charming streets.

The Vietnamese and Lao paragliding teams participate in the 2023 flying competition in Da Nang. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Paragliding (both powered and unpowered) is an extreme sport that never fails to deliver suspense and excitement to participants. For those new to this exhilarating challenge, after pushing past their personal limits, they will enjoy the expansive sky and witness the world from dizzying heights, an entirely different sensation from peering through a small airplane window.

Paragliding past skyscrapers along the coast of Da Nang. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

From the vantage point of the Son Tra Peninsula, at an elevation of nearly 700m above sea level, in favorable wind and weather conditions, participants will take off on an unpowered paraglider to witness a different side of Da Nang. Below them, lush green forests adorn the steep slopes of the Son Tra peninsula, followed by the Linh Ung - the pagoda with its Buddha Shakyamuni statue overlooking the sea. Further down are Man Thai beach and My Khe beach with their colorful fishing boats, bustling streets, and the grand vistas of Hai Van pass and the distant Cham island (better known as Cu Lao Cham).

The reason for choosing the Son Tra Peninsula for paragliding is its nearly 700m elevation above sea level, consistently good weather, especially favorable winds for takeoff, and safe, flat landing areas such as Man Thai and My Khe beaches. The panoramic beauty of the flying area is truly spectacular. Thus, Son Tra has become an ideal spot for paragliding.

Beyond unpowered paragliding from the Son Tra peninsula, participants can also challenge themselves with powered paragliding taking off from Man Thai beach, not far from the base of the peninsula. This experience is equally thrilling. Powered paragliders accelerate on the flat sandy beach before catching the wind and soaring towards the sea, providing an intense rush for the participants.

Un-powered paragliding management team on the top of Son Tra. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Engaging in this extreme sport typically requires proper training for pilots. However, even tourists without prior training can experience this excitement through tandem flights with experienced pilots.

With its advantages of takeoff and landing locations, favorable weather conditions, near-constant ideal winds, and stunning landscapes, Da Nang has established itself as a renowned paragliding hub in the country. The city hosts annual paragliding competitions that attract numerous athletes from both domestic and international places. Additionally, paragliding services for tourists are also organized by various clubs. For example, the Da Nang Paragliding Club offers flights priced between 1.8 - 2 million dong (75-83 US dollars) per person for flights lasting around 15-20 minutes.

The higher they go, the greater the excitement. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

To partake in these flights, travelers need to plan ahead and book their flights several days or weeks in advance, ensuring organizers have ample time to ensure safety during the flight./.