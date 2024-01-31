Pa Then's Sticky Rice Cake

The rice is put into the mortar and pounded into a smooth consistency.

Made from glutinous rice, which is considered the essence of the land and sky, these cakes embody a spiritual bond. The round shape of the cakes signifies completeness and fulfillment, while when stacked together, they form a mountain shape representing the unwavering stability and resilience of heaven and earth.

The cake is molded into a round shape with a diameter of about 10cm.

Pa Then's sticky rice cakes are renowned for their delicious and rich flavor. The natural sweetness of glutinous rice, complemented by the fragrance of banana leaves and the nutty taste of peanuts, contributes to the unique and delightful taste of these cakes. Traditionally, they are enjoyed with succulent chicken, tender pork, and tangy pickled onions, creating a harmonious blend of flavors.

The finished product of the Day cake is a specialty of the Pa Then people.

Beyond their culinary appeal, Pa Then's sticky rice cakes encapsulate the traditional cultural beauty of the Pa Then ethnic group. These cakes reflect the spirit of unity and togetherness within the family and lineage. They serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving and sharing cultural customs and traditions, which form the foundation of this vibrant community./.