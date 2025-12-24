Oyster Porridge

Using Vietnam’s fresh, succulent oysters, locals have skillfully created a comforting oyster porridge that is highly nutritious, rich in flavor, and is steeped in marine flavor.

Oysters are abundant along Vietnam’s coastline and are nutritious, versatile, and easy to prepare. From grilled oysters with scallion oil to butter-garlic, cheese-baked, omelets, steamed soups, and even sashimi, the culinary possibilities are truly endless. Yet among all these dishes, oyster porridge stands out as both beloved and appreciated.

Oyster porridge is deceptively simple. The dish typically features hau sua, milky-white oysters prized for their sweetness, paired with soft white rice and sometimes mung beans or lotus seeds.

Oyster porridge is a nutritious Vietnamese dish that captures the fresh flavors of the sea. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Shallots, ginger, fish sauce, pepper, and fresh herbs round out the flavors. The rice is simmered until creamy, while the oysters are quickly sautéed before being folded into the porridge for a harmonious blend.

Plump, fresh milk oysters are the key ingredient behind this fragrant, nourishing bowl of oyster porridge. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Best enjoyed steaming hot, each spoonful combines the ocean-fresh flavor of oysters with the warmth of ginger, the aroma of scallions, and a subtle touch of pepper. It is a comforting dish any time of year, but especially satisfying by the seaside, where the salty breeze seems to deepen the oysters’ flavor.

The accompanying ingredients are simple and easy to find, including fresh scallions, dried shallots, and fresh ginger. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Essential staples, ordinary rice and high-quality fish sauce, are never missing. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Despite its richness, oyster porridge is affordable, widely available at local seafood eateries for just 50,000-100,000 dong (2-4 US dollars) per bowl. For travelers, it is a must-try. This simple yet captivating dish perfectly blends the sea's freshness with the skillful mastery of Vietnamese cooks and the soulful character of the nation's culinary heritage.

By Thanh Hoa/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi