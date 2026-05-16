Oc Eo - Ba The, the Crossroads of Civilizations

16/05/2026

Hidden beneath the southern region’s alluvial soil, an ancient trading hub is coming to light. Vietnam’s recent submission of the dossier to nominate the Oc Eo - Ba The archaeological site as a UNESCO World Heritage highlights Vietnam’s position in human civilization.





Traces of an Ancient City

In the wide rice fields at the foot of Ba The Mountain in An Giang Province, it is hard to imagine this was a thriving urban center nearly two thousand years ago. Beneath layers of soil, the Oc Eo culture, linked to the ancient Kingdom of Funan (1st - 7th centuries), is being revealed through excavations.

The Oc Eo - Ba The complex is a site of exceptional importance, reflecting the ancient Oc Eo culture and the Funan Kingdom. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

A 1944 excavation at Go Cay Thi, part of the Oc Eo - Ba The complex in An Giang, helped French archaeologist Louis Malleret identify the Oc Eo culture. Photo: EFEO

Oc Eo is one of Vietnam’s three major ancient cultures, along with Dong Son in the north and Sa Huynh in central Vietnam. Developed from the 2nd - 7th centuries, it flourished in the south. The Oc Eo - Ba The site was one of the most important trading centers in Southeast Asia at the time, with connections to major civilizations such as China, India, and Rome.

Since French archaeologist Louis Malleret first discovered the site in 1944, Oc Eo - Ba The has become one of the most important sites for research into Southeast Asia’s ancient history. The sediment layers 1 have revealed a center of trade exchange, connections, and development.



Archaeological evidence shows that from early centuries, a developed urban settlement took shape here with production and trade activities. Given its strategic location on routes connecting the Indian Ocean and the Pacific via the Kra Isthmus, Oc Eo - Ba The was once a transit point in East - West trade.

Archaeologists examine Oc Eo artifacts using a site model. Photo: EFEO

An excavation pit at Go Cay Thi within the Oc Eo - Ba The complex. Photo: Thong Thien/VNP

Excavations have uncovered millions of pottery fragments that carry traces of long journeys. Artifacts originating from Rome, India, China, and West Asia point to a wide trading network that stretched from the Mediterranean to East Asia.



According to Dr. Bui Minh Tri, Director of the Institute for Asian Civilizations Studies, the discovery of imported ceramics at sites such as Nen Chua, Lung Lon, and Go Giong Cat provides clear evidence of transregional trade flows.

Professor Nguyen Van Kim, member of the National Cultural Heritage Council, noted that these scientific findings offer reliable and compelling proof of Oc Eo’s role as an economic and cultural center within the Funan Kingdom, one defined by its maritime orientation, its capacity to receive and spread cultural influences, and its distinctly commercial character.

Artifacts from the 1st - 7th centuries on display at the Oc Eo site. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP Oc Eo - Ba The was also a large residential center with traces of structures, settlements, craft workshops, and ancient canals showing a vivid picture of daily life.

Some of those canals can still be traced today across the fields. Once the lifelines of the city, they served agriculture as well as waterways that connected local communities to wider trade networks. Through this system, Oc Eo was an important part of the regional trade flow. Some 3,345 artifacts from the Oc Eo - Ba The site are on display at the Oc Eo Culture Exhibition House. Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA Toward a UNESCO World Heritage The cultural space of Oc Eo extends far beyond An Giang, spreading across the Mekong Delta and reaching into southcentral Vietnam. Archaeological sites in Dong Thap, Can Tho, Lam Dong, and other provinces suggest a network of interconnected centers. In Can Tho, particularly in Nhon Nghia, recent discoveries have added new pieces to this picture. Evidence of habitation, production, and characteristic artifacts shows that this area once played a role in the broader Oc Eo cultural and economic system.



Artifacts made from gold, precious stones, glass, and metals reflect both skilled craftsmanship and a relatively prosperous life. At the same time, imported objects continue to highlight the openness and strong connectivity of this culture.

Visitors explore Oc Eo national treasures at the An Giang Provincial Museum. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

An Giang Province has 10 national treasures related to Oc Eo culture. Four are preserved by the Oc Eo Cultural Heritage Management Board, including the Linh Son Bac Buddha relief, the Nandin ring from Giong Cat, the Linh Son Bac Buddha head, and the Go Cay Tram burial jar. The provincial museum preserves six others, including a 37.5cm statue of the Hindu God Brahma from the 6th - 7th centuries and a wooden Buddha statue from the 4th - 6th centuries.



Spiritual life at Oc Eo also reveals a rich cultural exchange. Statues of the Buddha stand alongside Hindu symbols such as Linga and Yoni, showing the coexistence of different belief systems and a diverse worldview.



Today, millions of artifacts related to Oc Eo culture are preserved and studied, including many recognized national treasures. Together, they help restore a once-flourishing civilization in southern Vietnam.



Preservation efforts are also evolving, from protecting relics to bringing them to the public. On-site conservation models, such as open-air museums, are being explored, while local communities are increasingly taking part in safeguarding the heritage.

Staff at the Oc Eo - Ba The site management board catalog artifacts for research and study. Photo: Thong Thien/VNP