O Chum Pagoda during Festival Days

08/02/2024

Prior to the Ok Om Bok Festival (also known as the Moon Worshiping Festival), the Khmer community residing in Vinh Thanh Hamlet, Vinh Quoi Commune, Nga Nam Town, Soc Trang Province, gathers at the O Chum Pagoda to prepare for the annual Ngo boat racing festival.

The Ngo boat has a deep significance in the enduring lifestyle of the Khmer people in the riverside regions, and the craft of constructing Ngo boats has evolved in response to the community's needs. Leading up to the Ok Om Bok Festival, one of the largest Khmer festivals occurring in the full moon day of lunar October, the refurbishment and construction of new Ngo boats become a bustling and vibrant activity.

The skilled Khmer craftsmen in the locality and monks from the O Chum Pagoda, construct new Ngo boats for the male and female Ngo boat racing teams of the pagoda. The Ngo boat resembles the shape of a Naga snake, slender and gracefully elongated towards the front, with a sharply curved and pointed prow. The boat consists of multiple compartments, each with long crosswise bars measuring approximately 1.2m in length, providing enough space for two individuals to comfortably sit side by side, allowing for synchronized rowing.



The Khmer people believe that the Ngo boat has sacred significance. Before commencing training and competitions with a new Ngo boat, a launching ceremony is performed to invoke spiritual assistance for the victorious success of the boat team. This ceremony involves the participation of the monks, athletes from the team, and local community members in the hamlets.

The O Chum Pagoda has a strong tradition and a record of achievement in Ngo boat racing within the local area. The pagoda boasts both a men's Ngo boat racing team established in 2005 and a women's team formed in 2017. Both teams actively participate in the annual traditional Ngo boat racing in Soc Trang Province and take part in various competitions organized in neighboring regions as well.

The decorative patterns on the exterior of the Ngo boat often feature distinctive motifs and vibrant colors, symbolizing strength and power.

O Chum Pagoda seen from above.

One remarkable aspect is that the O Chum Pagoda’s women Ngo boat racing team currently holds the championship title from the 2023 expanded Ngo boat racing competition in Soc Trang Province. As a result, the female athletes are vigorously training, determined to uphold their current prestigious status. Around 2pm, the female athletes gather for practice sessions at the riverbank in front of the pagoda. They practice using a model Ngo boat before engaging in actual Ngo boat racing. The sight of dedicated Khmer girls, adorned in conical hats, passionately training regardless of weather conditions, paddling synchronously, enlivens the river. Their dedication has garnered immense affection, support, encouragement, and admiration from the local community.