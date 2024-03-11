Nurturing "Green Seedlings" for Vulnerable Children

11/03/2024

Driven by her love for children, teacher Truong Hong Nhi has established the Mam Xanh (Green Seedlings) Center in Rach Gia City, Kien Giang Province, specializing in caring for and teaching vulnerable children. Her goal is to guide and support these children step by step in their development, aiming for a normal life.

The center has successfully integrated around 20 children into the community.

To achieve this, teacher Truong Hong Nhi has an endless love for these vulnerable children. With the support of two friends who are visually impaired, Nhi became aware of the difficulties and barriers they face in life, as well as their desire for education and the high aspirations of visually impaired individuals. Fate led her to discover the teaching model of martial artist Thanh Loan, featuring Aikido - The World of Love classes in Ho Chi Minh City, during an online search.

Managing over 30 children at the Mam Xanh center, each with different ages and conditions, poses a significant challenge for Nhi and her team. Nhi said, "The class was established with the desire to help children with developmental delays, language disorders, autism, speech delays and gradually develop physically and intellectually towards normalcy".

Over the past eight years, the center has successfully integrated around 20 children into the community. The teaching method follows the Aikido which involves physical activity, sports training through Aikido, boxing, various striking and defensive techniques, falls, flips, combined with other sports activities based on the children's interests such as soccer, volleyball or swimming. This approach helps children develop physically, gain confidence in movement, and improve communication through these activities, aiming for the normal development of a child. Martial artist Thanh Loan said, "Hong Nhi is very dedicated and enthusiastic. She was determined to seek me out and attend all training sessions, and fully grasp the teaching methods to apply them to her center. I understand the immense love and sacrifice she has made for these vulnerable children. To me, Mam Xanh is like a branch of the 'Aikido - The World of Love class in Kien Giang”.

Teacher Hong Nhi diligently guides and instructs the children in training according to her curriculum.

Notably, four young members of Mam Xanh have received approval from their parents to join the Children's Disabled Sports Association event in Ho Chi Minh City in November 2023, participating in boxing. Their participation in the competition aims to boost their confidence, enhance communication with their peers, promote physical activity, and contribute significantly to their overall development./.

Story: Son Nghia

Photos: Nguyen Luan /VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh