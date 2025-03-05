Northern Vietnam's Traditional Villages: From Tradition to Modernity

From Lands of a Hundred Trades

As explored in "Lands of a Hundred Trades," the unique culture and life of these Northern Delta villages have deep roots in Vietnamese history. Dr. Pham Con Son, in his book "Traditional Vietnamese Villages," defines a traditional village as "an ancient administrative unit, a place where a large number of people live together, with organized activities and their own customs. The solid foundation of a traditional village is the combination of collective work, economic development, and the preservation of national identity and local characteristics".

Traditional villages in the north, some dating back centuries, are known for their diverse range of traditional crafts. From pottery and embroidery to rattan weaving, hat making, and papermaking, each craft possesses its own history and time-honored techniques, passed down through generations. Despite the loss of many over time, the Northern region still boasts numerous villages that retain a strong connection to their ancient culture.

The silk reeling craft in Co Chat Village, Nam Dinh, dates back to the Tran Dynasty (13th century). Through many generations of teaching and practicing the craft, Co Chat is now one of the very few villages that still reel silk using traditional methods.

Among these, four famous villages—Yen Thai Flower Village, Bat Trang Pottery Village, Dinh Cong Goldsmiths Village, and Ngu Xa Bronze Casting Village— known as the "four pillars" of ancient Thang Long, are frequently celebrated.



Son Dong craft village (Hanoi) specializes in traditional wood carving, crafting Buddha statues and popular worship items in the northern provinces. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Many villages, including Ngu Xa (bronze casting), Dinh Cong (goldsmithing), Phu Vinh (rattan weaving), Thach Xa (bamboo dragonflies), Chuong (hat making), Ha Thai (lacquerware), Chang Son (fans), Dao Thuc (water puppets), Tay Tuu (flowers), and Quat Dong (embroidery), are well-known throughout Vietnam. Several, such as Van Phuc (silk), Bat Trang (ceramics), and Me Tri (green rice), have earned national brand recognition for their products.

My Dong cast iron craft village (Hai Phong) has existed for hundreds of years. Through many ups and downs, the craft village has grown, providing jobs for thousands of workers. Photo: Tran The Phong

Kieu Ky Village (Hanoi) was formed in the 14th century, specializing in making Buddha statues, horizontal lacquered boards and parallel sentences, and gold-plated lacquer paintings. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Nam Dinh, alongside Hanoi (formerly Thang Long), has a long and storied history of traditional crafts, giving it the well-deserved title "land of a hundred trades." Its hundreds of traditional villages, many dating back centuries, are clustered in ancient areas. Notable examples include the villages of Tong Xa (bronze casting), La Xuyen (wood carving), and Cat Dang (lacquerware) in Y Yen District; Vinh Hao (rattan weaving) in Vu Ban District; Vi Khe (bonsai), Ban Thach (water puppetry), and Giap Nhat (turban making) in Nam Truc District; and Co Chat (silk reeling) and Cu Tru (fabric weaving) in Truc Ninh District.

Phu Lang pottery village (Bac Ninh), formed in the 14th century, specializes in making brown glaze pottery products such as eel skin glaze, light yellow, dark yellow, and yellow-brown... Photo: Tran The Phong

In these traditional villages, skilled artisans work diligently, their hands shaping materials and their creativity breathing life into age-old crafts. They are the inheritors of ancestral knowledge, preserving, maintaining, and evolving these traditions for generations to come.

To the Villages in the 4.0 Era

Many production households in Phung Xa weaving craft village (Hanoi) have invested in machinery and equipment for industrial production Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Currently, traditional villages in the northern region are adapting to the market economy by embracing two key strategies: integrating technology into production and developing tourism. For example Bat Trang Pottery Village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) exemplifies this trend, rapidly adopting technology to improve production, design, and quality to meet market demands.



