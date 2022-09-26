Nha Trang – Beautiful Coastal City

The coastal city of Nha Trang is the political, economic, cultural, science-technological and tourism center of Khanh Hoa province, a land of “Agarwood trees and a sea of swifts”. The city boasts many historical and cultural relics imbued with the prints of the ancient Champa civilization. With a picturesque and magnificent natural landscape of long, white sand beaches, Nha Trang Bay, has been listed as one of the most beautiful bays in the world, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

Part of the coastal city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Ancient Soul in the Seaside Town

Going to the beautiful and vibrant coastal city of Nha Trang, besides islands and beaches with crystal clear water and fine sand under a blue sky, tourists also have an opportunity to explore many historical sites and cultural works with unique architectural styles.

As a place that once held an important position in the history of the ancient Champa kingdom, Nha Trang still maintains many Champa heritage sites. The most prominent of Champa art and culture is Ponagar Tower which was built on Cu Lao hill facing towards the East Sea in the Vinh Phuoc district. It was one of the religious centers of the Champa Kingdom which honors the Goddess Ponagar, also known as Thien Y or Thien Y A Na – the mother of the Cham and other people in the region. She is said to have taught new agricultural and weaving techniques to people in the area.The image of the Goddess Ponagar and the Cham culture are clearly reflected through the statues, sculpture and architecture in the tower.

On the way to Ponagar Tower. Photo: Do Tuan Ngoc

The unique complex of Cham architectural works, covering an area of ​​57,000m2 and 200m from the coast and 20m above sea level, was built mainly of fired bricks which stick together using a special method. There are inscribed stone slabs scattered throughout the complex, most of which relate to history or religion and provide insight into the spiritual life and social structure of the Cham.

The whole complex is divided into 3 parts and the main tower, which is 23m high, was built to worship the Goddess Ponagar. All the statues, reliefs and decorative patterns in the complex are beautiful and extremely sophisticated which are called as masterpieces of ancient Champa sculpture by researchers.The Ponagar Tower was recognized as the National Monument of Architecture by the Ministry of Culture and Information in 1979 for its exceptional architectural and artistic values.



. Besides Ponaga Tower, Nha Trang Cathedral is also an appealing attraction to a great number of tourists. The largest cathedral in the city started construction in 1928 and was completed in 1941 on a high hill in the center of downtown Nha Trang. Despite the often severe weather, the cathedral still has its original design as well as its original unique Gothic architecture.For parishioners in Nha Trang city, the cathedral plays an important role in their life because it is the place for them to pray for happiness and peace. In addition, numerous young couples also choose the cathedral for their wedding. Going to the cathedral at any time of the day, tourists will feel the sacred beauty away from the hustling and bustling life and have a panoramic view of city which has its own charming beauty both day and night

Exploring Nha Trang Bay

To fully recognize the beauty of Nha Trang city, one has to mention Nha Trang Bay which is considered a vacation paradise in the southern area of Central Vietnam. Nha Trang Bay, also known as Binh Cang Bay, is located a total area of ​​about 24,965ha. In the bay, there are 19 different large and small islands. Hon Tre is the largest with an area of 3,250ha and the smallest is Hon Noc only 4ha. In June 2003, Nha Trang Bay was recognized by UNESCO as one of the 29 most beautiful bays in the world. It is one of the rare natural models of bay systems in the world. The bay has rare ecosystems, such as wetlands and a tropical sea with beautiful coral reefs and colorful marine species, estuarine ecosystems, marine island ecosystems and coastal sandy ecosystems. Among the islands, Hon Mun has the most biodiversity in Southeast Asia.

On the beach on Hon Noi island. Photo: VNP

According to survey and research results, Hon Mun marine area is considered to be an area with the most biological diversity in Southeast Asia with more than 350 species of coral, more than 230 species of fish, 112 species of mollusks, 112 species of crustaceans, 27 species of echinoderms, 69 species of seaweed and 7 species of seagrass. It is also popular for services like diving, exploring the sea by glass-bottom boat and other activities. Mun Island is still considered the most beautiful diving spot in Vietnam.

In the bay, the salangange island of Hon Noi, which lies about 20km from Nha Trang, is also an important tourist destination. Visitors can visit the temple where the founder of the salangane nest industry is worshipped, learn about the history of local edible bird nest production business and watch salangange living in caves on limestone cliffs and making nest using its saliva.

Hon Tre Island which has Vinpearl Nha Trang is also a very popular destination for tourists. Situated on an island of extraordinary landscape and attractions, Vinpearl Resort Nha Trang is itself one of the leading complexes for hospitality and entertainment in Southeast Asia. This resort is a peaceful oasis for those who love to recharge their batteries and unwind. It is a dream destination for couples to begin their journey of life-long happiness, and a professional venue to host important events.

Connecting the mainland and Hon Tre Island is the Vinpearl Cable Car with a length of more than 3km and was recognized by the Guinness World Record book as the longest sea-crossing cable car in the world. From inside the cabins, visitors will have a breathtaking view of the magnificent and beautiful scenery of Nha Trang Bay with clear blue water and islands of different shapes.

Going to Vinpearl Nha Trang on Hon Tre Island, visitors will enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of endless fun, excitement and emotions in unique action zones, such as the 880m zipline with records of the longest, steepest, highest jump to the ground in Vietnam. They will have the wonderful experience of infinity vision and being fully immersed in the deep and magical space of the ocean by Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang, the world's first electric-powered seabed exploration submarine with its uniquely designed hull with its 100% transparent acrylic window. They can watch a water music performance and Tata show-Vietnam’s first multimedia masterpiece that cost ten million USD. They can admire the beauty of a flower garden with many different beautiful and rare flowers from five continents or visit the King's Garden and the aquarium of 3,400m2 with more than 300 species of precious sea creatures.

Vinpearl Nha Trang also offers the largest five-star hotel & resort complex, providing world-class and luxurious services for customers. Staying here, tourists also have an opportunity to play at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, a standard 18 hole par 71 golf course which is surrounded by the poetic beauty of a big blue sea and the grandeur of the mountains. This golf course is a masterpiece designed by IMG Worldwide with a length of 6,787 yards on a total area of 182 hectares, highly challenging and promises to give an unforgettable and exciting experience for golfers.

The coastal city of Nha Trang is changing with every passing day, in harmony with the youthful, modern, dynamic, innovative and developing life. With breathtaking scenery, beautiful beaches, and historical sites, Nha Trang should always be the top destination for tourists.