Nguyen Thi Lien's Peacekeeping Journey to Africa

20/12/2024

Before being sent to participate in the UN peacekeeping force, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Lien was a lecturer of English at the Special Forces Officer School, in the Special Operation Force Arms. In June 2019, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Lien (who was a Lieutenant Colonel at the time) was appointed by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations to serve as a training staff officer for the UN Peacekeeping Force in the MINUSCA mission in the Central African Republic.

Nguyen Thi Lien is much loved by the locals. Photo: Nguyen Thi Lien's Files

When she first set foot in the Central African Republic and witnessed the outdated international airport in the capital Bangui, the desolate markets, and the suffering people... Lien couldn’t help but exclaim, "Why is it so miserable here!"

During her time there, in addition to her professional work, she actively guided the people on how to grow vegetables, corn, peanuts, green beans and black beans. She brought various types of seeds from Vietnam and instructed the people on cultivation techniques. In a short time, the local people knew how to grow vegetable gardens, corn, and beans to improve their lives. With corn and beans, she then taught them how to make bean sprouts, cakes, green bean flour, and tofu to eat.

Nguyen Thi Lien takes a photo with her colleagues at MINUSCA. Photo: Nguyen Thi Lien's Files

At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the Central African Republic, while the people were completely unprepared, and the entire country did not have a single mask. Thanks to her sewing skills, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Lien sewed nearly 800 masks to distribute to the members of the mission and local people. Lien's simple masks helped the members of the mission and local people effectively prevent the epidemic from spreading.

Nguyen Thi Lien is working with her colleagues at the MINUSCA mission. Photo: Nguyen Thi Lien's Files



After her successful term in the Central African Republic, in April 2022, she was again trusted and encouraged by her superiors to embark on her second deployment as the officer in charge of civil-military affairs of Vietnamese Engineering Team No. 1 at the UNISFA Mission in Abyei.

Abyei has been a disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan for over 10 years, an area that is unstable both in terms of security and politics, a place where the land is barren in the dry season but the roads are muddy or flooded in the rainy season, making it impossible to travel. The lives of the people here face many difficulties due to robbery, ethnic conflicts, and frequent armed conflicts.

Sharing the difficulties with the people, Lien and her teammates encouraged the people to cooperate and donate land for roads. For many days and nights, eating and working with the people, many roads were completed. Thus, during her days in Abyei, she and her teammates diligently and persistently guided and helped the people build roads, dig wells, build schools, repair houses, bring electricity, grow crops, and teach children.

Nguyen Thi Lien organizes a culinary party with participants from more than 20 countries. Photo: Nguyen Thi Lien's Files

Moved by the heart of the Vietnamese female soldier, the old people, children, and teachers in Abyei called her by affectionate names like "Madam Lien," "Mama Africa". Lieutenant General Daniel Traore, the force commander of the MINUSCA mission, presented her with a certificate of commendation with the words: "Your compassion, humanity, and goodwill demonstrate the core values of the United Nations. You are a worthy ambassador of Vietnam".

Story: Thanh Hoa Photos: Cong Dat/VNP & Nguyen Thi Lien's Files

Translated by Hong Hanh