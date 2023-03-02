New prospects between Vietnam and New Zealand

02/03/2023

An official visit to New Zealand by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature has opened new prospects for cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.

During the visit, Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, met with the Governor-General of New Zealand and the New Zealand Prime Minister, had receptions for the Head of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade Committee of the New Zealand Parliament, the New Zealand’s National Party Leader and the New Zealand’s Education Minister. He attended Vietnam-New Zealand educational and economic cooperation forums and met with the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community.

The visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue contributes to promoting and deepening the Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership. Photo:Doan Tan/VNA

At the meetings, the two sides affirmed the visit contributed to promoting and deepening the Vietnam – New Zealand Strategic Partnership. The visit opens up new prospects for cooperation between the two legislative bodies, not only within the bilateral framework but also at regional and international forums in the context that the two countries have fully opened up after the pandemic.

The two sides agreed on the need to further strengthen economic-trade-investment cooperation, making it a driving force for development of bilateral ties. They argued that free trade agreements, such as the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) are important frameworks for the two countries to promote economic cooperation.

Trade - investment is an important pillar of the bilateral cooperation, aiming to reach a two-way trade turnover of about two billion US dollars.

Besides the traditional fields of cooperation such as education - training, tourism, culture, sports, labor and agriculture-forestry-fishery, the two sides need to expand cooperation to potential fields such as digital transition, energy transition and climate change. Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe hailed Vietnam for officially opening the market for New Zealand’s strawberries and pumpkins. With great potential for labor cooperation, Hue suggested stepping up the implementation of the Visa Working Holiday program and signing another bilateral labor cooperation agreement. Vietnamese airlines are ready to open direct flights to New Zealand’s major cities, he said.



New Zealand's leaders attach great importance to Vietnam's position and role and consider relations with Vietnam a stable and positive factor in the context of the complicated and unpredictable international situation. New Zealand hopes for diversified trade ties with other countries of which Vietnam is a priority. The country expects Vietnam to play a larger role and continue to work together to find solutions to regional and international issues.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates pose for a photo at the Vietnam Embassy in New Zealand. Photo: Doan Tan/VNA

The official visit to New Zealand takes place in the context that the two countries are promoting economic recovery and implementing many diplomatic activities. This is the first visit of a senior Vietnamese leader since the two countries fully opened up after the COVID-19 pandemic. It also is the first official visit to New Zealand by Mr.Vuong Dinh Hue as Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam./.

Story: VNP Photos: VNA Translated by Nguyen Tuoi