NAVICO - World's Second-Largest Catfish Exporter

05/02/2024

Overview of NAVICO's catfish farming area in My Thoi, Long Xuyen, An Giang. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

NAVICO, a renowned seafood enterprise, has emerged as the world's second-largest catfish exporter. With a comprehensive production chain encompassing breeding, farming, production, and processing, NAVICO has consistently met the stringent requirements of importers in over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, America, and Australia.

NAVICO currently operates on a vast scale, with 250ha of traditional farming areas and 600ha of newly invested high-tech farming areas. These areas supply an impressive 120,000tons and 250,000tons of raw fish per year, respectively. NAVICO manages four seafood processing plants, each equipped with certifications such as ISO, Global GAP, HACCP, IFS, BRC, GMP, and HALAL. Collectively, these plants have a processing capacity of up to 1,200tons of raw fish per day.



800,000tons of feed per year are produced through a closed-loop process to meet the needs of NAVICO. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

NAVICO's catfish sample from the farming area in My Thoi, Long Xuyen, An Giang. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

NAVICO's commitment to innovation is evident in its adoption of genetic selection technology from Norway. With 20,000 breeding fish pairs, NAVICO can produce a staggering 14 billion fry. The company's fry farming area spans 150ha in the high-tech farming region of Binh Phu, An Giang Province. Additionally, NAVICO possesses a feed mill with a robust capacity of 800,000tons per year, ensuring self-sufficiency for the company's farming operations.

In April 2023, NAVICO, in collaboration with Amicogen Inc from South Korea, inaugurated the Aminavico plant. Spanning over 9,600m2 within the Thot Not Industrial Zone in Can Tho, this automated biotechnology plant specializes in the production of Collagen and Gelatine from fish skin. Using stateof-the-art South Korean technology, Aminavico is one of two Vietnamese factories currently producing Collagen peptide. This marks a significant milestone, as Vietnamese enterprises are now transforming catfish by-products into million-dollar export commodities.

According to Doan Toi, NAVICO's CEO, the price of catfish skin has undergone a remarkable transformation. While it was sold at a mere 3,000 dong/kg (0.125 US dollars) in 2000, the processed Collagen and Gelatine now fetch a staggering price of more than three million dong/kg (approximately 125 US dollars) upon reaching consumers in South Korea. With 15 customers already registered, NAVICO's processing plant boasts a production capacity of approximately 450tons of raw materials per day, supplying a significant volume of fish skin for Collagen and Gelatine production.

The extraction of Collagen and Gelatine from catfish skin is part of NAVICO's large-scale closed production system. This strategic project aligns with the company's plan to enhance the value of its products by incorporating high technical content. By employing entirely new technology in Collagen and Gelatine production, NAVICO echoes the government's focus on science and technology, contributing to improved quality of life and economic growth.

The project to extract Collagen and Gelatine from catfish is part of NAVICO's large-scale closed-loop production system. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Originally established as Nam Viet Limited Company, NAVICO initially focused on civil and industrial construction. Recognizing the potential of Vietnam's seafood economy, CEO Doan Toi boldly expanded the company's scope into the seafood market in 2000. This expansion led to the establishment of Nam Viet Cold Storage Plant, exclusively dedicated to processing catfish and basa. The company was officially equitized in 2006 and listed on the HoSE in 2007.

Since its inception, NAVICO has been driven by a noble mission to contribute to the economy and improve the lives of fishermen. CEO Doan Toi envisions NAVICO as a provider of the cleanest and highest-quality seafood, both domestically and internationally. With over two decades of experience and the esteemed position of being the world's second-largest catfish exporter, NAVICO continues to explore innovative approaches to produce cleaner and greener food, ultimately working towards a sustainable and circular production future./.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh