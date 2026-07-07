Nam O Fish Sauce – A Distinctive Flavor of an Old Fishing Village

07/07/2026

Nam O Village in Hai Van Ward, Da Nang City, is the birthplace of a traditional fish sauce-making craft that has been recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage and granted Geographical Indication status.

Behind these honors are nightly fishing trips, carefully tended fermentation jars, and generations of local residents striving to preserve their centuries-old craft amid rapid urbanization.

A basket boat returns to shore after a night of fishing with fresh seafood catches. From these fishing trips, the craft of making Nam O fish sauce was born and has endured for hundreds of years. Photo: Xuan Quy/VNA

Urbanization has created development opportunities while also posing challenges to preserving the traditional craft village of Nam O. Photo: Xuan Quy/VNA

Located in a narrow alleyway, Nam O fish sauce products are delivered to consumers by motorbike. Photo: Xuan Quy/VNA

Nam O fish sauce makers attend a training course on food safety, quality management, and brand development to meet market demands. Photo: Xuan Quy/VNA

By Xuan Quy