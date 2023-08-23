Le Khac Tam, owner of the museum, works in the pharmaceutical industry and has a passion for exploring and researching traditional Vietnamese medicine. From a young age, Tam has been enthusiastic about and deeply connected to traditional medicine. He has recognized that it is not merely a profession for healing but also a repository for the valuable cultural heritage of the Vietnamese people. It drove him to conceive the idea of establishing a museum dedicated to traditional medicine. After years of collecting and researching, the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine was officially launched in 2007, showcasing the fruits of his labor.