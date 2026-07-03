Muong Coc: A Touch of Peace in Hanoi’s Countryside

03/07/2026

Nestled in the foothills southwest of Hanoi, Muong Coc offers a slow-travel experience through Muong villages, rice fields, tranquil lakes and well-preserved cultural heritage. The site is now as a new community-based tourism destination shaped by green and sustainable development.

Delegates perform a gong-beating ritual at the launch ceremony of the Muong Coc community-based tourism. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Just 60 km away from downtown Hanoi, Muong Coc in My Duc Commune features a pristine semi-mountainous landscape home to Bai Bo Lake, limestone karsts, lotus ponds and Muong villages. This peaceful countryside is being revitalized through a community-based tourism model that offers visitors authentic experiences of nature and local culture.

According to Tran Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the motto “Muong Coc - a Touch of Peace” is more than a marketing slogan, but embodies the area’s core philosophy. Every visitor to Muong Coc will have a chance to slow down, listen to nature and connect deeply with the local culture reflected in every home and every meal, in folk songs and gong performances, and in the sincerity of the Muong .

Tran Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, addresses the launching ceremony of Muong Coc community-based tourism in My Duc Commune. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Hieu emphasized that Hanoi aims to develop Muong Coc into a responsible, green community-based tourism destination centered by local residents. The area is also moving toward a Net-Zero model by reducing emissions, eliminating disposable plastics and installing “Refill Stations” that provide free drinking water for visitors.

Beyond its scenic landscapes, Muong Coc owns a rich and unique culture passed down through generations such as Mo Muong rituals, gong performances, folk songs, herbal medicine and culinary traditions which is the “soul” of community-based tourism here.

Delegates at the launching ceremony of Muong Coc community-based tourism. Photo: Viet Cuong/ VNP

A signing ceremony to promote community-based tourism in Muong Coc. Photo: Viet Cuong/ VNP