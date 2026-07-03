Muong Coc: A Touch of Peace in Hanoi’s Countryside
Nestled in the foothills southwest of Hanoi, Muong Coc offers a slow-travel experience through Muong villages, rice fields, tranquil lakes and well-preserved cultural heritage. The site is now as a new community-based tourism destination shaped by green and sustainable development.
Just 60 km away from downtown Hanoi, Muong Coc in My Duc Commune features a pristine semi-mountainous landscape home to Bai Bo Lake, limestone karsts, lotus ponds and Muong villages. This peaceful countryside is being revitalized through a community-based tourism model that offers visitors authentic experiences of nature and local culture.
According to Tran Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the motto “Muong Coc - a Touch of Peace” is more than a marketing slogan, but embodies the area’s core philosophy. Every visitor to Muong Coc will have a chance to slow down, listen to nature and connect deeply with the local culture reflected in every home and every meal, in folk songs and gong performances, and in the sincerity of the Muong .
Hieu emphasized that Hanoi aims to develop Muong Coc into a responsible, green community-based tourism destination centered by local residents. The area is also moving toward a Net-Zero model by reducing emissions, eliminating disposable plastics and installing “Refill Stations” that provide free drinking water for visitors.
Beyond its scenic landscapes, Muong Coc owns a rich and unique culture passed down through generations such as Mo Muong rituals, gong performances, folk songs, herbal medicine and culinary traditions which is the “soul” of community-based tourism here.
Nguyen Quang Duong, Chairman of the My Duc Commune People’s Committee, said tourism has been identified as a key driver of local economy. Over the past year, the commune has established a community tourism committee, organized a dozen of hospitality training workshops for residents, and encouraged locals to protect the environment and develop tourism products.
Muong Coc has now developed a comprehensive tourism ecosystem in six core villages involving 26 family service providers, seven homestays, four farmstays, and nearly 60 digitized cultural and natural sites. Visitors can choose from 18 itineraries featuring cycling, trekking and cultural exploration.
A highlight is the “A Day in the Life of the Muong” experience where visitors, rather than visiting, immerse themselves in the local daily life.
Vu Van Tuyen, Director of Travelogy, who designs this program, said Muong Coc focuses on highly interactive experiences. Visitors will wear traditional Muong costume, cycle past lotus ponds, tour integrated eco-farms at Gio Nui Farmstay, enjoy Muong cuisine, play folk games, experience a Mo Muong cultural evening, and relax with traditional herbal foot baths.
“Muong Coc does not offer staged performances but presents the authentic daily life of the Muong community. This authenticity will create lasting appeal for domestic and international visitors alike,” Tuyen said.
Also, Muong Coc is special because of its strong commitment to green tourism. The locality has adopted a “Five Nos” policy: no unsafe food, no toxic chemicals, no disposable plastics, no destruction to Muong culture, and no tourism products disconnected from community life.
The harmonious blend of natural beauty, indigenous culture and sustainable practices is transforming Muong Coc into an attractive destination. For foreign visitors, it offers more than just a getaway but a window into traditional values of the Northern Delta.