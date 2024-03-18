Making Handicrafts Using AR Technology

18/03/2024

Lucian Rodriguez Lovell, a Ph.D. researcher and lecturer in Design at RMIT University in Vietnam, is at the forefront of using augmented reality (AR) technology to preserve and promote traditional Vietnamese cultural practices. Through his innovative work, Lovell has enabled the community to experience the craftsmanship of traditional Vietnamese handmade products such as lantern making and the age-old tradition of making Chung (square sticky rice) cakes. By merging tradition with modern technology, Lovell explores the fascinating intersection between heritage and innovation.

Lucian Rodriguez Lovell, the designer of handmade Vietnamese products on AR and VR platforms. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Lovell's expertise lies in the field of mixed reality games, digital experience design experiments, and image processing. From physics to 3D design, he has applied his knowledge to create unique products that bridge the gap between traditional practices and contemporary creativity. His aim is to preserve and celebrate the beauty of Vietnamese cultural heritages, allowing them to thrive in the digital transformation era.

As a researcher and XR developer based in Melbourne, Australia, Lovell has actively engaged in community activities to showcase Vietnamese traditional handmade products on XR platforms. Notably, he participated in the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, where he helped Vietnamese youth make lanterns using AR technology. The theme of the festival, "Future Heritage: Creative intelligence and the impact on 'future heritage' in Vietnam," perfectly captures Lovell's mission to preserve the past through the practices of the future.

Together with designer Bui Quynh Nhu, Lovell focuses on protecting intangible heritages in Vietnam through AR. They have introduced AR technology in the process of decorating Chung cakes, a traditional delicacy deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture. By combining traditional handcrafting with 3D digital technology, Lovell takes participants on a journey where they can creatively use AR to make Chung cakes and exhibit their completed products.

Lovell's passion for preserving Vietnamese cultural practices goes beyond simply digitizing traditional crafts. He employs AR technology to transform Chung cakes into storytelling tools. By enhancing the visual experience and adding immersive elements, Lovell brings traditional folk tales to life in a youthful, modern, yet traditional manner. Through his guidance, students learn how to arrange images, create captivating effects, and produce vivid and colorful virtual Chung cake products for the traditional Tet festival.

Vietnam is a country rich in folk culture, and through the creative use of AR technology, the possibilities for young people in the creative industry are boundless. Lovell believes that mastering AR technology opens up promising career paths for young Vietnamese, both globally and locally. The demand for diverse virtual reality experiences continues to rise, making expertise in AR design highly valuable in the creative industry ./.

Story: Ngan Ha

Photos: Khanh Long/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh

Designed by Trang Nhung