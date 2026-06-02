Long Dien Son – A Green Oasis in Tay Ninh

02/06/2026

When mentioning Tay Ninh, many people immediately think of Ba Den Mountain - the “Roof of Southern Vietnam” and one of the region’s most famous spiritual and adventure destinations. Yet just about three kilometers away, another attraction is drawing crowds during the summer heat: Long Dien Son Tourist Area in Binh Minh Ward.

An overview of Long Dien Son Ecotourism Area, a lush and scenic destination in Binh Minh Ward, located about three kilometers from Ba Den Mountain. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Covering around 27ha, Long Dien Son was transformed from formerly low-yield farmland into a lush ecological tourism complex. Inspired by the vision of General Director Nguyen Van Nung, the once-barren land has been revitalized into a vibrant green retreat filled with fruit orchards, open lawns, and winding natural streams. The project has not only enriched the local landscape but also contributed to the cultural life and tourism development of Tay Ninh.

Covering 27ha, Long Dien Son was transformed from marshland and rice fields into one of Tay Ninh’s popular entertainment destinations. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Often described as Tay Ninh’s “green oasis,” Long Dien Son impresses visitors with its abundant greenery, soft landscape design, and unique artificial lake system. Surrounded by fresh air and peaceful scenery, visitors can leave behind the rush of daily life and immerse themselves in a relaxing natural setting.

Thanks to its convenient location, about 40km from the Cambodia border, Long Dien Son has become a popular destination for both domestic and international travelers, including many visitors from Cambodia. Blending nature-inspired spaces with a wide range of entertainment activities, the site offers experiences suitable for all ages.

Visitors enjoy water cycling activities at Long Dien Son. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Visitors can enjoy leisurely moments paddling on Swan Lake, riding pedal boats, cycling across the water, or simply admiring the tranquil scenery. The entertainment area features exciting attractions such as the Flying Dragon ride, flying saucer, swing carousel, roller coaster, and Formula 1 racing simulators, creating a lively atmosphere for thrill-seekers. The park also includes an adventure zone inspired by the “18 Levels of Hell” and a modern 5D cinema.

A panoramic view of the water park at Long Dien Son, a favorite summer destination for cooling off and family fun. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

One of the highlights is the water park, where visitors can cool off in refreshing pools, enjoy artificial waves, or challenge themselves on colorful high-speed slides. It has become a favorite summer escape for families and young travelers alike.

During our visit, we met a group of 12 young travelers from Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia. After discovering information about Tay Ninh online, they chose the province for a weekend getaway. Following their journey to the summit of Ba Den Mountain and a visit to local pagodas for blessings, the group continued to Long Dien Son to enjoy the vibrant summer atmosphere and entertainment activities.

The artificial wave pool attracts large numbers of visitors during the summer season. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

With its harmonious combination of ecological landscapes and modern recreation, Long Dien Son is steadily establishing itself as one of Tay Ninh’s most attractive tourist destinations, offering visitors memorable experiences and moments of relaxation amid nature.