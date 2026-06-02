Long Dien Son – A Green Oasis in Tay Ninh
When mentioning Tay Ninh, many people immediately think
of Ba Den Mountain - the “Roof of Southern Vietnam” and one of the region’s
most famous spiritual and adventure destinations. Yet just about three
kilometers away, another attraction is drawing crowds during the summer heat:
Long Dien Son Tourist Area in Binh Minh Ward.
Covering around 27ha, Long Dien Son was transformed from
formerly low-yield farmland into a lush ecological tourism complex. Inspired by
the vision of General Director Nguyen Van Nung, the once-barren land has been
revitalized into a vibrant green retreat filled with fruit orchards, open
lawns, and winding natural streams. The project has not only enriched the local
landscape but also contributed to the cultural life and tourism development of
Tay Ninh.
Often described as Tay Ninh’s “green oasis,” Long Dien
Son impresses visitors with its abundant greenery, soft landscape design, and
unique artificial lake system. Surrounded by fresh air and peaceful scenery,
visitors can leave behind the rush of daily life and immerse themselves in a
relaxing natural setting.
Thanks to its convenient location, about 40km from the Cambodia border, Long Dien Son has become a popular destination for
both domestic and international travelers, including many visitors from
Cambodia. Blending nature-inspired spaces with a wide range of entertainment
activities, the site offers experiences suitable for all ages.
One of the highlights is the water park, where visitors
can cool off in refreshing pools, enjoy artificial waves, or challenge
themselves on colorful high-speed slides. It has become a favorite summer
escape for families and young travelers alike.
During our visit, we met a group of 12 young travelers
from Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia. After discovering information about Tay
Ninh online, they chose the province for a weekend getaway. Following their
journey to the summit of Ba Den Mountain and a visit to local pagodas for
blessings, the group continued to Long Dien Son to enjoy the vibrant summer
atmosphere and entertainment activities.
With its harmonious combination of ecological landscapes and modern
recreation, Long Dien Son is steadily establishing itself as one of Tay Ninh’s
most attractive tourist destinations, offering visitors memorable experiences
and moments of relaxation amid nature.
- Story: Son Nghia Photos: Nguyen Luan/VNP