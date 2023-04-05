Life on the Rach Tau River

05/04/2023

The Rach Tau river is located in Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district of the southernmost province of Ca Mau. The river which was once destroyed by war now has a new appearance and is vibrant thanks to the locals’ efforts to take advantage of the river’s potential to improve the economy.

The Rach Tau river is located in Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district of the southernmost province of Ca Mau. Photo: Hieu Nguyen

In Ngoc Hien district, the Rach Tau river is one of the major rivers running to the Gulf of Thailand. There is a hamlet of 330 households living on the river’s banks. The locals’ lifestyle features typical river

culture in the Southwest region.

It is great to travel on the Rach Tau river to explore the natural scenery and the locals’ busy life with boats selling products.





Panoramic view of the Rach Rau river seen from above. Photo: Hieu Nguyen

Rivers and canals in Ngoc Hien district look like a spider web. The system of rivers is the main livelihood for locals on the cape.

Story: Thong Hai/VNP Photos: Nguyen Thang, Le Minh & Hieu Nguyen

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



