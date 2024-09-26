Lang Fish Grilled in Leaves

Lang fish, a rare freshwater fish, is carefully selected, cut into bite-sized pieces, and marinated with distinctive spices such as mac khen (a speciality spice originating from the northwestern region of Vietnam), chili, garlic, ginger, and lemongrass, creating a rich and aromatic flavor. The marinated fish is then tightly wrapped in banana or dong leaves and grilled over hot charcoals. Wrapping the fish in leaves helps preserve its freshness.

When eating this dish, you'll taste the natural sweetness of the fish, combined with the heat of the spices and the unique aroma of the leaves. The dish becomes even more enticing when dipped in cham cheo, a special dipping sauce of the Thai, enhancing its rich flavor.

Grilled lang fish in leaves is often prepared for special occasions, festivals, or to treat honored guests, reflecting the locals' respect and hospitality./.