Lan Ong Street: A Centuries-Old Tradition of Oriential Medicine

09/10/2024

Starting in May 2024, domestic and international visitors alike can explore the exhibition space at Phuc Kien Assembly Hall (40 Lan Ong Street, Hanoi) to learn about the ancient practice of Oriential medicine. This cultural event is part of Hanoi's celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its liberation on October 10th and the 300th birth anniversary of Hai Thuong Lan Ong (Le Huu Trac), the founder of Vietnamese traditional medicine.

A space showcasing Vietnamese traditional medicine at the Phuc Kien Assembly Hall, 40 Lan Ong Street, Hanoi.

Artist Nguyen The Son, curator of the "Lan Ong Traditional Medicine Street" exhibition, stated that Lan Ong Street boasts a centuries-old history and has consistently served as a source of artistic inspiration for those dedicated to preserving heritage. After years of involvement in Hanoi's cultural heritage preservation initiatives, he aspire for Lan Ong Traditional Medicine Street to host more weekly activities and receive greater public support in safeguarding the traditional medicine practices found on this street.



Drawing inspiration from historical accounts, both past and present, Son has selected works and divided the "Lan Ong Traditional Medicine Street" exhibition into two distinct sections. The first section showcases photographs depicting the historical evolution of Phuc Kien, Lan Ong, and Thuoc Bac streets. The second section highlights the daily activities of local residents within this neighborhood, ranging from selling and dispensing medicine to manufacturing and distributing traditional medicine products to the market. Visitors to the "Lan Ong Traditional Medicine Street" exhibition can delve into the rich history, fascinating stories, and intricate art of traditional medicine making. The exhibition showcases a collection of valuable Vietnamese traditional medicine books, including the works of the renowned physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong. Additionally, visitors can explore a display of medicinal tools and a variety of herbal and traditional medicine products currently available for purchase.

Visitors to the "Lan Ong Traditional Medicine Street" exhibition have the opportunity to interact with medical practitioners, learn about traditional medicine products, and tour local facilities that specialize in traditional medicine treatments. Nguyen Van Hoa, a proprietor of a herbal medicine shop on Lan Ong Street, shared that he and other experienced medical practitioners have meticulously selected artifacts and tools used in traditional medicine preparation for display. Some of these tools and equipment date back over a century. Hoa expresses immense pride in his profession and holds a deep affection for the street that has been intertwined with his career in Hanoi. In addition to the medicine exhibition, visitors can experience traditional healing practices such as pulse taking massage, and acupuncture, and seek advice from medical practitioners who operate traditional medicine shops on Lan Ong Street. The exhibition plays a crucial role in preserving Vietnam's traditional medicine heritage and promoting it as a cultural and tourism destination./.

Lan Ong Street, spanning 180m, is situated in Hang Bo Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. The street's name honors the renowned physician Le Huu Trac (1720-1791), commonly referred to as Hai Thuong Lan Ong. Lan Ong Street has a thriving tradition of oriental and traditional medicine, with nearly 90% of households engaged in related businesses. The traditional medicine stores on Lan Ong Street continue to flourish, preserving both the profession and the cultural charm of Hanoi's Old Quarter.

By Thanh Giang & Bich Van/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh