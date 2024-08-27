Khau nhuc - A Signature Dish in Cao Bang

Khau nhuc (steamed pork belly), a long-standing traditional dish of the Tay from Cao Bang Province, captivates diners with its rich, savory flavor and deep cultural significance.

The name the Tay language and means tender, well-cooked meat. This dish is typically served during important occasions such as khau nhuc, also known as nam khau, comes from festivals, Tet (Lunar New Year), and significant gatherings, or to honor esteemed guests, reflecting the hospitality and respect of the Tay.





Each region has its own unique way of preparing khau nhuc, but all methods highlight the distinctive characteristics of the mountainous people. The preparation of khau nhuc is intricate, requiring a full array of essential spices. Missing even one can prevent this delicious and enticing dish from reaching its full potential. The ingredients for khau nhuc include pork belly, ground pork, taro, forest shiitake mushrooms, pickled mustard greens, and mac mat (Clausena indica) fruit.

Enjoying khau nhuc from Cao Bang is not just about savoring its delightful taste but also about experiencing the unique culinary culture of the Tay. Every bite of khau nhuc embodies the meticulousness, skill, and heartfelt hospitality of the highland residents. The presentation of khau nhuc is also uniquely symbolic. Pork belly is arranged alternately with taro, forming a pointed pyramid shape resembling a small mountain, symbolizing abundance, prosperity, and the resilient spirit of the local people.

Place for trying khau nhuc in Hanoi: Ban Quan Restaurant Address: No.2 Duong Thanh Street . Hotline: (+84)789818284

By Thanh Giang/VNP Transalated by Nguyen Tuoi