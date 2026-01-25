Khanh Hoa Sets New Tourism Strategy for International Reach

25/01/2026

Blessed with a long coastline and some of the world’s most beautiful bays, the central province of Khanh Hoa is increasingly positioning tourism as a driving force for its overall socio-economic development.

With renewed vision and determination, the locality is seizing a rare opportunity to emerge as a tourism hub of Asia, aiming to steer its “tourism ship” toward the global market, anchored firmly by ecological agriculture and indigenous culture to enhance visitor retention.

Diverse experiences for international visitors

At the beginning of 2026, the cruise ship Costa Serena docked at Cam Ranh International Port, bringing 2,800 European tourists to Nha Trang. Visitors explored renowned destinations across the province, including rural areas where they experienced traditional lifestyles by cyclo and visited fruit orchards.

Among them, Owen Sun from Richmond, BC, Canada, expressed delight while touring a mango garden in Cam Lam. Tasting dishes made from fresh mangoes, he decided to purchase local specialities as gifts for family and friends, as he was impressed by their distinctive flavour.

For 2026, eight international cruise ships have scheduled visits to Khanh Hoa, including those from Italy, France, Malta, Bermuda and the Bahamas, reflecting growing global interest in the destination.

Under Resolution No. 01-NQ/TU of the provincial Party Committee on achieving double-digit growth in the 2025–2030 period, tourism development is oriented toward modernity, quality and brand credibility. Priority markets include Germany, the UK, France, Australia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while long-term potential markets range from Northern Europe and Southeast Asia to Eastern Europe.

Khanh Hoa province has the largest sheep population in the country, with approximately 100,000 animals. Photo: VNA

The province has clearly defined tourism zones: Nha Trang and Vinh Hy for marine tourism and heritage exploration; Bac Van Phong as an international-class coastal urban tourism area; and Northern Cam Ranh Peninsula and Ninh Chu as national tourism zones. Ecotourism is being promoted in mountainous and biosphere reserve areas, capitalising on natural landscapes and local products.

A couple poses for a photo at Cham tower, a cultural symbol of Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA



This experience-driven, high-quality and locally distinctive approach provides a solid foundation for Khanh Hoa to elevate its tourism brand, expand international reach and pursue sustainable growth, making tourism a true engine of socio-economic development.

Opportunities for breakthrough development

The vast sand dunes along the coast of Phuoc Dinh commune (Khanh Hoa province) provide a suitable space for developing experiential tourism with a "desert" feel. Photo: VNA

Modern travellers increasingly seek emotional and immersive experiences rather than mere destinations. Khanh Hoa holds a unique advantage in integrating agriculture into the tourism value chain, linked with indigenous culture, to create distinctive products and new growth momentum. Attracting investment and strengthening linkages are seen as key to success.

An aerial view of Tri Nguyen island, Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien stressed that future tourism development will focus on quality, professionalism and depth. The State plays a facilitative role through spatial planning, infrastructure development, incentive mechanisms for enterprises and support for community-based tourism. Linking tourism with agriculture, culture and environmental protection is identified as a long-term strategy to build a distinctive and competitive international brand.

By strengthening inter-regional connectivity with major cities and neighbouring localities, Khanh Hoa is expanding markets and enhancing destination competitiveness through complementary strengths. These linkages help diversify tourism products, extend visitor stays and increase spending, while reinforcing Khanh Hoa’s role as a tourism hub in the south central coastal and Central Highlands regions.

The transportation system has been invested in to connect Nha Trang with the southern coastal area of ​​Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

With strong foundations and a clear strategy, Khanh Hoa is set to reach its goal of attracting 31.6 million visitors by 2030, paving the way for the province to solidify its reputation as a dynamic tourism hub of Vietnam and a destination of global standing./.