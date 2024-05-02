Kengo Kuma Inspires Vietnamese Architecture Students

02/05/2024

Renowned Japanese educator and architect Kengo Kuma has left an indelible mark on the architectural landscape of Vietnam. Having designed notable structures that symbolize the amicable relations between Vietnam and Japan, Kuma recently shared his insights and intellectual energy with aspiring Vietnamese architects during a seminar titled "Living in Nature" at the Hanoi Architectural University.

Portrait of renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Photo: Files

Dr. Le Quan, President of the Hanoi Architectural University, expressed the anticipation of Vietnamese architects and students to meet and learn from the esteemed Kengo Kuma. Serving as a distinguished speaker and mentor, Kuma conveyed innovative philosophies and professional experiences, enriching the knowledge of Vietnamese architects and students in their journey towards becoming architects of the future.

With a humble and approachable demeanor, Kuma illustrated in detail various architectural projects he has undertaken worldwide. These include the Alberni Street Tower in Canada, GS Museum in Aichi, Japan, Art Museum in Hangzhou, China, BESANCON Cultural and Artistic City in France, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Stadium. Addressing an audience of over 500 students at the "Living in Nature" seminar, Kuma's warmth and insights are expected to serve as a catalyst for their continued pursuit of architectural excellence.

Students learned valuable lessons from Kuma, emphasizing the importance of architecture fostering a close relationship with the environment and respecting the surroundings.

Architect Kengo Kuma discusses the use of natural materials in architectural projects. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Greenery is heavily incorporated into buildings to create beautiful spaces that blend with nature, a principle that Architect Kengo Kuma integrates into his work. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Hanoi Architectural University’s students and architect Kengo Kuma. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

In Vietnam, one of Kengo Kuma's notable projects is the Waterina Suites in Ho Chi Minh City. Inspired by the meandering rivers surrounding the suburbs and the terraced fields of northwest Vietnam, the exterior design features gentle, undulating waves. Each apartment in the building has a balcony overlooking the river, providing a panoramic view harmonizing with nature. Water currents from the infinity pool and the Saigon River will seamlessly blend, creating a tranquil atmosphere. Traditional Vietnamese patterns adorn the interior, particularly in the lobby and atrium, offering a living space infused with the spirit of East Asian feng shui. The goal is to provide residents with a comfortable, expansive, and harmonious living experience. Waterina Suites exemplifies Maeda Corporation's determination to win over the Vietnamese market. With a nearly centuryold history in Japan, Maeda Corporation, along with Kengo Kuma and his colleagues, envisions Waterina Suites as a milestone in the collaborative future of Vietnamese and Japanese architecture./.