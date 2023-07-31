KB EcoLife's Breakthrough with Loofah Exports

31/07/2023

KB EcoLife exports its handmade loofah products, including bath sponges, dish scrubbers, belts, and shoe insoles, to various countries such as the United States, South Korea, Japan, and the Netherlands. Using a traditional method, the company skillfully transforms loofah into practical items for everyday use.

Loofah fiber pot and pan cleaner. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The journey of building the KB EcoLife loofah brand has been a challenging entrepreneurial endeavor. Ta Quy Ton, the founder of KB EcoLife, made a bold decision in 2019 to quit his job in the banking industry, despite having a stable position and income, to open a loofah workshop. This choice was met with disapproval from his family and friends, who saw it as a risky and unconventional path.

Nevertheless, Ton remained resolute in his career path, with a vision to export loofah products and establish the Vietnamese loofah brand as a symbol of environmental consciousness. He aimed to transform the fields of his homeland into lush green landscapes adorned with thriving loofah plants, while also helping local farmers improve their livelihoods through the cultivation of this familiar plant found in every rural Vietnamese household.

Expanding the loofah cultivation area in Bac Ninh province involved a significant amount of effort and in building trust with the local farmers. KB EcoLife encountered the challenge of receiving orders from international partners while having a limited raw material production area. However, during the first three years of operation, the workshop collaborated with farmers in Bac Ninh province to cultivate loofah on 90ha of land, laying a strong foundation for production.

Ta Quy Ton (left), founder of KB EcoLife, in conversation with a colleague about loofah products.

However, the path was not smooth for a young business. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic seriously affected the production of loofah. During the harvest season, the entire loofah cultivation area of KB EcoLife was located in a pandemic zone, and monthly social distancing measures prevented the harvesting of a large quantity of loofah. Despite the broken export contracts, KB EcoLife maintained its integrity, compensated the farmers, and purchased the loofah products from them.

Overcoming these difficulties, KB EcoLife began to attract customers from the United States, Japan, and South Korea to visit the workshop and place orders. They loved the natural products made from Vietnamese loofah, crafted by the hands of Vietnamese farmers. This motivated KB EcoLife to stay committed to its chosen path: expanding collaborations with farmers and producing more products for export.

Nurturing the dream of spreading Kinh Bac loofah worldwide, so that everyone can find loofah products and use them, is the aspiration that Ta Quy Don is still pursuing. Ton stated, "In the next 5 years, KB EcoLife hopes to expand the loofah cultivation fields across Vietnam, developing loofah products for children to help students cultivate independence, protect the environment, and foster love for our country."

Story: Bich Van/VNP Photos: Thanh Giang Translated by Hong Hanh