Island Gems in Vietnam’s Southern Sea

21/08/2024

Phu Quoc, Nam Du, and Con Dao are three archipelagos in Vietnam's southern waters, consistently lauded in regional and global tourism polls. Dubbed "island gems," these destinations have pristine natural beauty, rich marine cultural heritage, and abundant fisheries potential, driving Vietnam's investment in maritime development, with beach tourism at the forefront.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's first and only island city, is part of Kien Giang Province. Comprised of 22 islands, with the largest, Phu Quoc, spanning 567km², it resembles a giant whale on the map. Visitors to Vietnam's largest island often describe it as a dazzling "siren" in the southern sea.

Grand World Phu Quoc - the "city that never sleeps" - as seen from above. Photo: Truong Phu Quoc



Phu Quoc captivates with its shimmering turquoise waters, pristine white sand, sunshine, and virgin forests extending to the sea, where waves dance to the rhythm of the ocean's ceaseless song. Nature has generously bestowed upon Phu Quoc stunning beaches like Dai, Truong, and Sao, where the wildness of the sea harmonizes with the mystique of Phu Quoc National Park's vast forests.

Phu Quoc's allure extends beyond domestic and international tourism, attracting numerous businesses seeking investment opportunities. Leading domestic and foreign corporations like Vingroup, Sungroup, BIMgroup, CEOgroup, MIKgroup, and Milltol have embellished the "siren" with world-class hotels, resorts, recreational facilities, and entertainment venues, including Vinpearl Land, Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, Vinpearl Safari, Phu Quoc Casino, and the An Thoi - Hon Thom cable car.

Phu Quoc's traditional culture, heritage crafts, and, notably, its fishing industry, also captivate visitors. Phu Quoc's renowned agricultural products, such as fish sauce and pepper, are celebrated both domestically and internationally. The island's fish sauce factories and pepper farms offer unique tourism experiences for visitors to explore.

Every morning, visitors to the island of Phu Quoc witness the spectacle of fishing boats laden with their bounty returning to An Thoi Port. The Vietnamese government has invested nearly 150 billion dong (approximately 5.9 million US Dollars) in upgrading the port's capacity to handle 500,000 to 700,000tons of goods and 360,000 passengers annually. This has contributed to Phu Quoc's role as a vital fisheries support center in the western waters and fueled the archipelago's economic growth.

Nam Du Archipelago, part of Kien Hai Island District in Kien Giang Province, was once voted one of Vietnam's ten most beautiful islands. This captivating archipelago, southeast of Phu Quoc, spans approximately 10km2 and comprises 21 islands, 11 of which are inhabited. In recent years, this pristine and alluring archipelago has gained increasing popularity. Each island harbors fascinating legends, piquing visitors' curiosity to explore.

The sea and sky of Nam Du Island and the interspersed large and small islands. Photo: Luu Trong Dat



With its unspoiled beauty, Nam Du resembles a miniature Ha Long Bay amidst the southern sea, captivating visitors with its turquoise waters, white sand, sunshine, vibrant coral reefs, diverse marine life, and an abundance of fresh seafood.

Unlike Phu Quoc, Nam Du offers an immersive experience of life intertwined with the sea for its visitors. Here, tourists can actively participate in genuine marine ecotourism tours guided by local fishermen. Nam Du also boasts pristine beaches like Men Lon, Men Nho, Soi, Ngu, Duoi Nai Islet, Mau Islet, Lon Islet, and Hon Ong Islet. The Culture Trip, a travel website, described Nam Du's Cay Men Beach as "nothing short of paradise!"



Exploring Nam Du Archipelago offers a plethora of exciting activities, including hiking, snorkeling, scuba diving amidst coral reefs, deep-sea fishing, fresh seafood, and even experiencing the life of a fisherman in a village with a decades-old history.





Beachfront villas with a style that is close to nature at the high-end Six Senses Con Dao resort. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Banyan trees, like "living witnesses," have witnessed the rise of the island district "from hell on earth" during the French colonial period and the resistance against the Americans to the "tourist paradise" of today. Photo: Bao Uyen/VNP

Con Dao is an archipelago in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, comprised of 16 large and small islands with a total area of 76km2, of which the largest island, Con Dao Island, covers 51.52km2.

Prestigious travel magazines Lonely Planet (Australia) and Travel and Leisure (USA) have hailed Con Dao as the most "mysterious" and "charming" island on the planet. The editors of these magazines noted that, nearly 50 years after 1975, Con Dao has undergone a remarkable transformation from a "hell on earth" to a tourist paradise, preserving its unique marine ecosystem.

Before 1975, during the French colonial period and under the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam), Con Dao was likened to a "hell on earth" due to its prison system, one of the harshest in the world, used to imprison and torture Vietnamese patriots and revolutionaries.

Today, visitors to Con Dao can relive a heroic and tragic period of Vietnamese history. In this very "hell on earth," over a period of more than 100 years (from 1862 to 1975), during two resistance wars against the French and Americans, about 20,000 Vietnamese patriots were imprisoned, tortured, and killed, shocking the world when the truth came to light.



Bay Canh is the second largest island among the 16 islands in the Con Dao Archipelago. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

After 1975, when the country was completely liberated, Con Dao gradually developed into an attractive and unique destination for tourism, culture, spirituality, and history in Vietnam. Today, Con Dao is famous for tours such as visiting Con Dao prison, paying respects at Hang Duong cemetery, swimming, snorkeling, diving, hiking in the forest, and watching turtles lay eggs.

Con Dao has many beaches that attract tourists. Photo: Con Dao National Park's Files

Each year, Con Dao welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to visit, relax, and unwind on the long, pristine beaches, admiring the breathtaking beauty of the sea and sky that nature has bestowed upon this place. With its beautiful natural landscape, along with its special cultural and historical values, Con Dao, is rapidly transforming into the most charming island on the planet, a rare place in the world where visitors who have had the opportunity to set foot will always want to return.

Story: Thong Thien

Photos: Bao Uyen, Le Minh, Truong Phu Quoc, Luu Trong Dat, VNP & FILES

Translated by Hong Hanh



