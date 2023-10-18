India - A Welcome Partner of ASEAN

On the basis of sharing many common cultural and religious points, ASEAN - India relations have made remarkable progress, becoming important partners in economics, trade and investment in recent years. The relationship between ASEAN and India has developed steadily over the past three decades, starting in 1992 when India implemented the "Look East Policy” (LEP) and became a dialogue partner of Southeast Asian countries. ASEAN and India upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2012. In 2014, New Delhi revamped its "Look East Policy" and rebranded it “Act East Policy” in acknowledgment of the necessity for an extra proactive function within the Asia-Pacific region. In November 2022, in recognition of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations, ASEAN granted India the status of a comprehensive strategic partnership at the ASEAN-India Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of delegations attending the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. Photo: VNA Southeast Asians view India as a welcome partner. A unique aspect of the India-ASEAN relationship is the long-standing ties that both parties have enjoyed. Besides China, no other country in the Indo-Pacific region has as much cultural influence on Southeast Asia as India. For about 2,000 years, Indian religion, literature, language, architecture and art have influenced Southeast Asia, blending with local practices to create distinctive cultures.



One of India's prominent cultural diplomacy strategies towards ASEAN is the restoration of temples across the region. India's “temple diplomacy” has been implemented since 1992 when Indian archaeologists helped restore Angkor Wat and other Angkor temples in Cambodia.



The Indian government has also supported the restoration of the My Son Sanctuary in Vietnam and Buddhist temples in Myanmar including the Ananda temple in Bagan, Wat Phou temple complex in Laos and some parts of the Preah Vihear temple in Cambodia. For Southeast Asian countries, the Indian government’s support in reviving important aspects of their national identities provides an opportunity for citizens of both sides to embrace their shared values and heritage.

Since Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relations in 1972 and upgraded the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016, the relationship between Vietnam and India has reaped many great achievements, and strategic trust is constantly strengthened through close cooperation between sectors and localities and regular exchanges and contacts between senior leaders of the two countries.

Since 1989, Indian investors have invested 16.7 million US dollars in Hanoi, including 54 operative projects in Vietnam with newly registered capital of 13.7 million US dollars; 50 times of capital contribution and share purchases with a capital contribution value of 2.6 million US dollars. Indian investors focus on major areas of wholesale and repair of machinery and equipment; information and communication services; and science and technology. Economic cooperation between the two countries has also been thriving with a record bilateral trade of 15 billion US dollars in 2022.





Regarding cooperation in the field of tourism, in 2022 Vietnam attracted 92,599 Indian visitors in 2022 and 60,992 in the first four months of 2023, ranking 3rd among international tourist markets to Hanoi. There are currently two Vietnamese airlines, including Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, operating direct flights from Hanoi to India. Along with the open visa policy, this is also a favorable condition for the growth of Indian visitors to Vietnam in the future./. On the occasion of Vesak 2023 from the Buddhist calendar 2567, at Tran Quoc pagoda (Tay Ho district), the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, organized the Vesak Day 2023 celebration. Photo: VNA On the evening of August 13, 2023, the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Hanoi, organized a cultural exchange event featuring Vietnamese and Indian music. The Tetseo Sisters band and artists from the Bac Ninh Folk Singing Theater performed during the event. Photo: VNA

