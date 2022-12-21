Imprint of an Active and Proactive Vietnam at APEC 29

21/12/2022

In the context that the world is in complicated situation with many unpredictable uncertainties, the leaders of 21 APEC member economies met in person in Bangkok, Thailand to discuss and reach a consensus about solutions to promote trade, investment and growth recovery.

This is the first year APEC has implemented the Aotearoa Plan of Action towards the Putrajaya Vision 2040 on an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a Vietnamese high-ranking delegation to attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting held in Thailand and offered many important proposals.

The leaders of 21 APEC member economies met in person in Bangkok, Thailand to discuss and reach a consensus about solutions to promote trade, investment and growth recovery. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Speaking at the meeting, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc applauded the theme of APEC 2022: “Open - Connect - Balance”. He said that APEC needs to take the lead in promoting the balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth model, and to assist member economies in green transition and digital transformation. The Vietnamese leader underlined some "balance" factors in cooperation, including putting people at the center, ensuring the autonomy and self-reliance of each economy and proactively opening up, integrating and linking the economy and balancing innovation and transformation with the assurance of stability.

The President took the occasion to highlight Vietnam's policy on boosting national digital transformation and building a green and circular economy in which people are placed at the center, and are the ultimate goal of development. He emphasized and affirmed that Vietnam would work with APEC members to accelerate the process of economic recovery and development for a peaceful, stable, open, dynamic and resilient Asia-Pacific.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that, the meeting of senior leaders of 21 countries to issue a joint statement has conveyed a strong message of cooperation, dialogue and multilateralism. The highlight here is the consensus on the requirement for a new, more balanced and comprehensive approach.

On the occasion of APEC 29, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has many bilateral meetings. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Invited to be the keynote speaker at APEC CEO Summit 2022, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared four elements of the future of trade and investment. Ensuring a fair, transparent and efficient international trading system is crucial in a global “playground”. Digital transformation is an inevitable and objective trend that is taking place very strongly and extensively, positively affecting crossborder trade and the global economy. The world and the region are establishing new, resilient and sustainable supply chains, with diversified supply sources and effective monitoring mechanisms and traceability. Some areas such as health, biotechnology, clean energy, and carbon emission reduction will strongly attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the future. According to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, the Vietnamese delegation raised new initiatives and ideas on the development and orientations of APEC in the current challenging period and Vietnam’s proposals were lauded by other members and included in the documents.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered a speech at APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand on November 17. Photo: Thong Nhat/VN

The imprint of Vietnam that President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation left at the APEC Summit 2022 continues to show a proactive and active Vietnam, contributing to regional and international peace and prosperity. This is also an opportunity to raise the level of multilateral diplomacy, promote the country's position and image of stability, positive economic growth as well as attract resources for domestic socio-economic development.

APEC has important and strategic significance for Vietnam's security and development. It is a forum that gathers 15 out of 30 strategic partners, comprehensive partners and the leading economic and trade partners of Vietnam, accounting for over 77% of trade, nearly 81% of direct investment and more than 85% of tourism. 13 out of 17 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam is implementing/negotiating are with APEC members. 17 out of 20 APEC members are FTA partners of Vietnam.

