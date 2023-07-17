Huong Viet Sinh Farm-to-Table

17/07/2023

Inspired by a desire to take care of her child’s health, Vu Lan Sinh and her colleagues founded and developed Huong Viet Sinh Company Limited which provides safe and nutritionally guaranteed meals to numerous schools and organizations.

The delegates from the 4th global conference of the Sustainable Food Systems Program visit Huong Viet Sinh agriculture farm, Bac Ninh province. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Huong Viet Sinh Company Limited was established on March 5, 2012, with an investment capital of approximately 300 billion dong (12,813 US dollars). The company invested in the construction of two safe vegetable farming areas, following VietGAP standards, with a total area of nearly 20ha in Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province. Additionally, the company operates a production and food processing facility, as well as meal preparation in Hanoi with an area of nearly 2,000m2 , and in Bac Ninh city with an area of 1,200m2 .

In 2014, with its new management approach, Huong Viet Sinh Company became a trusted partner of 30 elementary and middle schools in Hanoi to provide meals for students, meeting the expectations of parents whose children eat at school.

Huong Viet Sinh Company has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Innovative Exemplary Enterprises in 2022.

With its growing scale, Huong Viet Sinh Company has relocated its headquarters to Long Bien district, Hanoi. In 2019, Huong Viet Sinh Company became a food supplier partner for the Government Office. Currently, the company provides meals for 114 schools in Hanoi and Bac Ninh.

Vu Lan Sinh, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Huong Viet Sinh Company, stated that since 2019, the company has implemented a Food Safety Management System according to ISO 22000 standards, which is recognized by UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service), and has practiced the 5S Japanese management system in managing the quality and operation of the company's kitchen system.

Vu Lan Sinh affirms that, to ensure food safety, the company has implemented synchronized measures. These include sourcing safe ingredients for food production and processing, following a closed-loop system, and having a team of agricultural engineers supervising the cultivation process according to established procedures. Food safety for ingredients such as tofu, mung bean sprouts, rice noodles, pho noodles, and processed meat products which received 3-star and 4-star OCOP (One Commune One Product), is particularly ensured.



Meals for students at Dich Vong School, Cau Giay District (Hanoi), prepared and served by Huong Viet Sinh Company at 11am daily. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Speaking about the future direction of the company, Pham Quang Hoan, the CEO of Huong Viet Sinh Company, said, "We will steadfastly pursue our missions and established policies, daringly adjust and innovate management methods, business strategies, technological advancements, and techniques... to stride confidently towards success and sustainable development"./.

“All employees of the company participate in comprehensive training and education on food safety, undergo regular health check-ups, and are provided with health certificates confirming their fitness to work in the kitchen as required". Vu Lan Sinh, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Huong Viet Sinh Company



By Hoang Ha/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh

