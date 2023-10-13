Hue's Vegetarian Cuisine

13/10/2023

Hue is renowned not only for its street and royal cuisine, but also for its vegetarian dishes, a distinctive culinary aspect influenced by the deep-rooted culture of Buddhism in this region.

Vegetarian feasts in Hue are meticulously prepared and beautifully arranged, featuring many delicious and enticing dishes. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Since the Nguyen dynasty, Hue has been a central hub of Buddhism. Today, Buddhism and Buddhist vegetarianism remain vital to Hue's culture and religion. On special occasions like full moons, Lunar New Year and festivals, visitors to the pagodas will have a chance to enjoy a vegetarian meal offered by the monks. The meal often includes vegetables, soy products, sticky rice, and desserts which are simple yet delicious.



Visitting the pagodas in Hue, tourists will be treated to delicious vegetarian meals by the monks. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Hue's vegetarian offerings are vast, with over a hundred diverse, flavorful dishes which are prepared in both simple and intricate ways, depending on the cook. In pagodas, the commonality among these dishes is that they are presented in a strictly vegetarian manner, eschewing the imitation of meat or fish using plant-based ingredients.

Whereas, in vegetarian restaurants and households in Hue, through the skilled hands and talents of women, vegetarian spreads are meticulously prepared from a range of plant-based ingredients, offering a diverse selection of delectable dishes that rival their non-vegetarian counterparts.



The way Hue people prepare vegetarian dishes not only retains the essence of traditional cuisine but also bears a clear influence of royal cuisine. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Alongside braised, stir-fried, fried, boiled, and simmered dishes, Hue's vegetarian feasts also showcase a variety of distinctive cakes and sweet desserts. Hue's vegetarian dishes are not only pure, delicious and beneficial for health but also visually appealing. Therefore, it can be said that preparing a Hue-style vegetarian feast is an art form in itself, as it combines the arts of culinary and aesthetics to create enticing dishes that appeal to both the palate and the eye./.

By Thanh Hoa/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi