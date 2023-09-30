HoneyLand - Leading Honey Brand in Vietnam

With a vision of becoming the top honey brand in Vietnam, Tien Giang Honey Bee Joint Stock Company with its brand HoneyLand has gradually asserted its strong position in the honey industry. HoneyLand honey products are not only favored by domestic consumers but also exported to countries such as the United States and South Korea.

HoneyLand is a well-known brand specializing in producing unique products from honey. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

In recent years, the commitment to quality, diversity, and the natural nutritional value of the products has propelled the HoneyLand brand to success, catering to various segments of the market.

HoneyLand honey products are of high-quality thanks to a combination of factors. First and foremost, it originates from bees collecting nectar from flowers in the Melaleuca forest and longan trees in the Mekong Delta and the forests in the highlands. As a result, HoneyLand products carry a natural, pure flavor with distinct aromas from each harvested area's flower types.



The training of beekeepers also plays a crucial role in the HoneyLand honey production process. Beekeepers, who have established long-term relationships with the company, receive comprehensive and professional training in beekeeping techniques, hive management, methods of disease prevention and treatment for bees, as well as ensuring food safety standards for export.

Furthermore, the company conducts annual reviews and updates processes to test and trace the origin of products. Every stage of production, from harvesting, extracting honey, to sterilization, is carried out rigorously to preserve the honey's natural flavor and nutritional value.



To meet the diverse market demands, in addition to natural honey products, the company also manufactures other items such as honey propolis throat spray, royal jelly capsules, turmeric capsules, brain-nourishing supplements, collagen and curcumin turmeric capsules. These products are beneficial for health while remaining reasonably priced.

With a dynamic, innovative, and passionate team of leaders and young employees, the company continues to improve products, diversify designs, and maintain strict control over the production process. This ensures that HoneyLand honey products maintain high quality with competitive pricing, placing them at the forefront of the high-end segment in the Vietnamese market.

HoneyLand is not just a honey brand, but also a symbol connecting the love for nature and the care for human health.