Hon Tre – The heart of Nha Trang Bay

10/08/2022

VinWonders Nha Trang on Hon Tre. Photo: Le Minh

If one considers Nha Trang a “paradise” for tourism, Hon Tre Island is the most splendid “palace” in that paradise. The island is a popular destination on the resort world map thanks to the Vinpearl brand.

Among the 19 islands of Nha Trang, Hon Tre is the largest with a total area of 36 km2. Its highest peak is about 460m. The island has a pristine charm, temperate tropical climate, diverse natural vegetation, clear blue water with fine white sand beaches winding around the island.

Its unique position makes Hon Tre an offshore shield for Nha Trang, so that the bay’s water always stays calm and peaceful. This is one of the advantages for tourism for the coastal city of Nha Trang.

Visitors can have many unique entertainment services at Vinpearl Land. Photo: VINPEARL

Van Hoa Hill hasan area of more than 3.5 hectares with thousands of flowers brought from around the world. Visitors can get lost in the sea of tulips, begonias and hyacinths.

Going to Hon Tre, visitors should not miss the opportunity to stay at the 5-star Vinpearl resort and enjoy the “all-in-one” service ecosystem such as VinWonders Nha Trang theme park that offers hundreds of different kinds of entertainment. The highlight is the Zipline through the forest, the longest mountain sled in Southeast Asia. Van Hoa hill has thousands of exotic flowers that bloom to their fullest. There is the mesmerizing Tata Show, the all-glass Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang that has the world's first and only 360-degree view under the sea, the AR/VR game area, and hundreds of other experiences at a world-class water park, an 18-hole golf course, convention center, theater and a high-class food and entertainment complex…



Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang is a “one-of-a-kind” experience introduced by VinWonders Nha Trang recently. The sub has a unique transparent glass design giving visitors a 360-degree view of the seabed. Visitors can experience the feeling of getting lost in the ocean similar to those depicted in blockbuster movies. Visitors are not required to know how to dive, nor do they need to wear heavy diving suits. They can move freely and easily inside the submarine and take pictures in the heart of the ocean.

Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang is an electric submarine that makes almost no noise, does not pollute the environment or disturb marine life. This is not only a “must-try” for explorers, but also an experience for people in general to raise awareness of marine protection and preservation.



Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang has a length of 15.4m, weighs 55 tons, and can accommodate 22 passengers, 1 driver and 1 co-pilot down to a depth of 100m maximum. The ship is equipped with a modern air-conditioner. 140mm-thick high-quality acrylic glass offers a panoramic view of the ocean world.

Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang có có chiều dài 15,4m, nặng 55 tấn, sức chứa 22 hành khách, 1 người lái tàu và 1 phụ lái xuống độ sâu lên tới 100m. Ảnh: Bảo Uyên

Another “hotspot” in Vinpearl Nha Trang on Hon Tre Island is definitely the entertainment and culinary center, Imperial Club Nha Trang. The place is designed as luxuriously as a royal residence, floating on the green hillsides of Hon Tre, overlooking the bay. This is where visitors can taste the culinary quintessence of 5 continents: Fresh seafood at Ozone Seafood Restaurant or sophisticated Chinese cuisine at Bach Giai restaurant. Other entertainments such as karaoke and bowling. are also worth experiencing.



In recent years, Vinpearl Nha Trang has become a highlight of Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa tourism, drawing in more and more visitors, both domestic and foreign. Ambitious to reach the international level, in the future, the Vinpearl brand will continue to grow and contribute to the attractiveness and competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism.