Hoi An - UNESCO's Creative City

08/01/2024

UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Hoi An - the global creative city. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

On October 31, 2023, the Secretary-General of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) confirmed that Hoi An is the next representative for Vietnam, officially becoming a member of UNESCO's global Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk arts. This is a great honor and source of pride for the people of Hoi An, as well as for Quang Nam and Vietnam as a whole.

Crafts and folk arts have been outstanding strengths that Hoi An has effectively preserved and developed over time. The city currently boasts five traditional craft villages with nearly 50 active artisanal trades, including carpentry, pottery, lantern making, coconut palm leaf weaving, tailoring and leatherworking. Among them, three villages and one traditional trade craft have been recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritages, while two other craft villages are in the process of seeking recognition.

Hoi An is recognized as a global creative city by UNESCO in the fields of crafts and folk art. Photo: Files

A significant number of Hoi An residents actively participate in formal or informal traditional crafts and folk arts activities. This includes groups engaged in freelance and artisanal production, craft business, associations of artists and craftsmen, individuals within professional guilds, and those managing creative craft workshops. The city is home to a total of 658 small businesses and 1,710 households operating in the field of traditional crafts and folk art. It is estimated that around 4,000 direct laborers earn an average income of 3,500-4,000 US dollars per year from traditional crafts and folk arts.

Hoi An currently has five traditional craft villages with nearly 50 active artisanal trades thriving in the area. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Hoi An - UNESCO's Creative City is not just a title but also a goal that involves fulfilling commitments and bringing values and benefits to the community. In addition to continuing conservation efforts and promoting traditional crafts and folk arts, Hoi An will implement committed initiatives such as the Moc Kim Bong Project - Igniting Creativity, Nurturing Young Talent, Creative Hoi An in the Digital Space, and international initiatives like the International Folk Art Festival, Lantern Festival, and the Hoi An Creative House. The city will also facilitate and promote development and innovation in other areas, connect, exchange, and share experiences with other members within and outside the network, and enhance activities to expand the network.

Among these, there are many renowned traditional crafts such as woodworking, pottery, and crafting ceremonial lion heads. Photos: Thanh Hoa/VNP & Files

The preservation of numerous traditional crafts not only helps Hoi An maintain its cultural and historical values but also serves as a driving force for creativity and entrepreneurship among its residents. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP & Files

Hội An - Thành phố sáng tạo của UNESCO không chỉ là danh hiệu mà còn là mục tiêu phấn đấu, thực hành các cam kết và mang lại các giá trị, lợi ích cho cộng đồng. Ngoài việc tiếp tục các hoạt động bảo tồn, phát huy lĩnh vực thủ công và nghệ thuật dân gian, Hội An sẽ phải thực hiện các sáng kiến đã cam kết có thể kể đến như: Dự án Mộc Kim Bồng - Khơi nguồn sáng tạo, Ươm mầm sáng tạo tài năng trẻ, Sáng tạo Hội An trong Không gian Kỹ thuật số và các sáng kiến mang tính quốc tế như: Liên hoan nghệ thuật dân gian quốc tế, Lễ hội đèn lồng quốc tế, Ngôi nhà sáng tạo Hội An. Cùng với đó, thành phố sẽ tạo điều kiện và thúc đẩy sự phát triển, sáng tạo trên các lĩnh vực khác; kết nối, giao lưu, chia sẻ kinh nghiệm với các thành viên khác trong và ngoài Mạng lưới; tăng cường các hoạt động nhằm mở rộng mạng lưới…

The people of Hoi An joyfully welcomed the delightful news of being recognized as a UNESCO Global Creative City. Photo: Files

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was established in 2004 with the goal of enhancing cooperation between recognized creative cities, considering it a strategic factor for sustainable development in the economic, social, and environmental fields. As of October 2022, the UCCN has 295 member cities from 90 countries and territories, including 59 cities in the fields of crafts and folk arts.