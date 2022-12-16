Ho Tram - A Tourism Paradise

Located about 120km from Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Tram beach has become a center for investment, tourism and entertainment in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province in recent years. With its beautiful beach, poetic landscape and harmony between the sea, mountains and sand dunes, Ho Tram attracts numerous domestic and foreign visitors.

When visiting Ho Tram, tourists is firstly impressed by the open and spacious coastal road starting from Long Hai in Long Dien district, connecting Phuoc Thuan, Bung Rieng and Binh Chau communes in Xuyen Moc district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province. One side is the clear blue sea, white sand, spacious resorts and the other side is Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu forest covering an area of 11,293ha with a plentiful primitive flora and undulating sand dunes. Previously, the semi-desert sand dunes in Ho Tram were deserted but now it is covered by green grass of the 64ha - Bluffs Ho Tram Strip golf course in the complex of Ho Tram Strip resort. The golf course has been voted as one the top 100 golf destinations in the world by Golf Digest magazine.

Currently, Ho Tram has many five-star resorts with beautiful designs which are in harmony with nature, and has many entertainment services. The resorts include the Grand Ho Tram, Melia Ho Tram, Sanctuary, Carmelia Beach, Vietsovpetro Ho Tram and Novaworld Ho Tram in an area of 1,000ha.

In addition, the public beaches in Ho Tram have been planned and renovated in order to provide locals and tourist with the best services. It is also an interesting experience when walking at night to enjoy the fresh sea breeze as well as food at Ho Tram seafood night market.

With its own beauty of fishing villages, forests and lakes, Ho Tram is an ideal place for tourists during their holidays.

By Nguyen Luan/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi