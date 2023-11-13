Historical Milestone in ASEAN - GCC Cooperation

13/11/2023

After 33 years of establishing relations, it is the first time ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and GCC have held a summit. Vietnam's participation in the summit is of great importance because the country and other ASEAN nations have demonstrated a new mindset of independence, solidarity, and development, contributing to the enhancement of the cooperative relationship between the two leading important organizations in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region.

At the summit, ASEAN and GCC leaders discussed, reviewed and outlined the directions for ASEAN-GCC cooperation; exchanged viewpoints on regional and world situations and recognized and approved important documents of the summit, including the cooperation framework between ASEAN and GCC in the 2024-2028 period. The leaders affirmed they have attached much importance to the relationship between the two regional organizations since the establishment of relations in 1990, based on the deeply-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two regions.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomes PM Pham Minh Chinh. Photo: VNA

ASEAN highly appreciates the accession of all GCC member states to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and welcomes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) becoming the Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) in the association since 2022.

The summit adopted a joint statement which consists of the results of exchanges between the two sides’ senior leaders and sets out directions for further development of ASEAN-GCC relations in the future for peace, cooperation and mutual development.

The countries emphasized the need to focus on mutual cooperation in the fields of economics trade, investment, ensuring sustainable supply chains, connectivity, maritime cooperation, energy security, food, the Halal industry, sciencetechnology and innovation, tourism, labor cooperation, energy conversion and climate change response.



Faced with complex difficulties in the current situation in the world and the region, the two sides agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, promote dialogue, cooperation, build trust, uphold the law, and respect for the independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, non-interference in their internal affairs, and refraining from the use of force, or the threat of use of force, and settlement of differences or disputes by peaceful means, joining hands to solve regional and global challenges, effectively contributing to peace, security, stability and sustainable development. The countries asserted the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation in the region, and promote peaceful resolutions of disputes, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum. Photo: VNA Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the significance of the first-ever summit between ASEAN and GCC, saying it marked a historical milestone, and highly appreciated the role of the GCC for ASEAN.

In his speech, the prime minister stressed that ASEAN and GCC need to join hands in promoting resilience, harnessing resources for growth and taking practical and effective actions with the highest political determination and vigorous efforts. By doing so, the two regions could create breakthroughs in their cooperation and become a bright spot for regional and global collaboration./.

The International Food Festival 2022 was held vibrantly at the Diplomatic Corps Compound, Van Phuc, Hanoi, with approximately 200 booths featuring hundreds of delicious dishes and drinks from foreign embassies in Vietnam. The Kuwaiti booth attracted visitors wanting to taste Middle Eastern cuisine. Photo: VNA

Story: VNP

Photos: VNA

Translated by Hong Hanh

Designed by Trang Nhung