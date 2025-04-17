Historical Imprints and Sovereignty at the Exhibition “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Fatherland at the Forefront”

17/04/2025

The Naval Region 4 Command, in collaboration with the Naval Political Department, the Hanoi Photojournalists Club, and the National Archives Centre No.4, officially launched two exhibitions titled: “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Fatherland at the Forefront” and “The Heroic Vietnam People’s Navy – 70 Years of Safeguarding the Nation at Cam Ranh Military Port. This event marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago (April 29, 1975) and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People’s Navy on May 7, 1955.

The delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition.

Colonel Nguyen Huu Minh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 4, delivered the opening speech.

The exhibition showcased 200 documents, images, and maps from the Vietnam National Archives Centre, the Vietnam Military History Museum, the Navy Museum, as well as numerous materials collected from national archives and libraries in the United States and France. Additionally, for the first time, many documents about Hoang Sa (Paracel) from Vietnam’s National Archives, dating from the 19th century to the present, were publicly displayed. These included Chau ban (official royal documents), Moc ban (woodblock prints) from the Nguyen Dynasty, and images of Hoang Sa from the 1930s.

A representative of the Hanoi Photojournalists Club introduced the works of the club’s members to the officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4.

Notably, the exhibition also featured 50 press photographs taken by members of the Hanoi Photojournalists Club from 2009 to the present. These photographs vividly depicted the Truong Sa Archipelago, showcasing combat training, daily activities, and the lives of soldiers and civilians, as well as the hardships and challenges in safeguarding the maritime sovereignty of the nation.

"Young Soldier" by Tran Huan, Van Hoa Newspaper.

"Officers, Soldiers, and People on Truong Sa Lon Island Bidding Farewell to the Delegation" by Dinh Duc Tung, Vietnam Agriculture Newspaper.

The Hanoi Photojournalists Club is a professional organization operating under the Hanoi Journalists Association, bringing together photojournalists in the capital. Established in the early 21st century, the club was founded with the mission of connecting, nurturing, and developing the professional skills of its members.

Over the years, the club has become a vital creative space where professional photojournalists, students, trainees, and photography enthusiasts gather to share experiences, refine their craft, and support one another in their careers. The club regularly organizes workshops, training programs, and exhibitions, fostering a dynamic and diverse community committed to the art of visual storytelling.

Among its most notable initiatives is the “Dau An” (Imprint) photo exhibition series, successfully held in 2017, 2019, and 2022, showcasing compelling photographic works that capture significant moments in contemporary Vietnamese society.

Through its activities, the Hanoi Photojournalists Club plays an essential role in preserving and advancing the tradition of photojournalism in Hanoi and throughout the country. By capturing decisive moments and reflecting the pulse of society through powerful images, the club and its members make important contributions to promoting major national events and highlighting contemporary social issues.

"Flag-Raising Ceremony on Truong Sa Lon" by Viet Trung, People's Army Newspaper.

"Welcoming the Delegation Visiting the Island" by Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan, Dan Tri Online Newspaper.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Colonel Nguyen Huu Minh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 4, stated, “This exhibition holds special significance. The officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4 have eagerly awaited and warmly welcomed this event.

"Sunset on Nam Yet Island" by Dinh Trong Hai, People's Army Newspaper.

The exhibition helps officers and soldiers across the region gain a more profound and comprehensive understanding of the great significance, historical value of the Great Spring Victory of 1975 in general and the liberation of Truong Sa in particular, as well as the 70-year journey of the Vietnam People's Navy in safeguarding the seas.”

Through the exhibition, officers, soldiers, citizens, students, and young people can strengthen their faith and pride in the glorious traditions of the nation, the military, and the Navy in protecting the maritime and territorial sovereignty of the homeland./.

By Cong Dat/VNP - Translated by Truc Linh