Hao Canh Ceramic Reaches Out to the World

15/11/2022

After two decades of doing business and developing, Hao Canh Ceramics, a brand built in eastern Thai Binh province in Vietnam, has not only been involved in many large domestic projects but has also reached out worldwide.

In 2001, Hao Canh Ceramics was founded in Tien Hai Industrial Park with the initial business lines of high-grade sanitary ware products, ceramic tiles, frit tiles, and Frui tiles.

At that time, the Vietnamese market was assessed as having potential for growth and development with foreign investment capital and trading opportunities gradually opening up. Seeing this opportunity, the company strategically focused on developing human resources and skilled technicians and developing models and designs to adapt to changing markets.



In addition, the company also identifies technology as an essential factor in bringing products to foreign markets. With these two critical factors, Hao Canh launched a brand of porcelain products that domestic and foreign consumers are happy to have.

The company's sanitary ware products meet the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 and European quality standards and received the ISO 9001:2000 quality management certificate and many other prestigious awards for Vietnamese consumer goods.

Hao Canh's consumer-related products are continuously being made with modern designs and technology, keeping up with the development of furniture. Beyond the domestic market, Hao Canh products have been sent to overseas markets, such as Europe, Asia, and Latin America.



In the past few years, the company has invested in modern production lines imported from Germany and a bone China ceramic technique from the British to make a Minh Chau product line with outstanding quality. After being put on the market, Minh Chau ceramics received positive consumer signals. The company then expanded its production scale, increasing production output to 500,000 items/day to meet domestic and international market demands.

Minh Chau bone China products are safe and come at an affordable price compared to some products of the same type. Bone China is a ceramic composed of bone ash, feldspathic material, and kaolin. Bone China is made more carefully than ordinary porcelain products when fired at high temperatures to remove all harmful substances such as lead and heavy metals. Currently, Minh Chau ceramic products are used in many restaurants and hotels. It is also exported to markets such as Eastern Europe and Japan.

Hao Canh ceramic gifts are much sought after by customers.



After 21 years of development, Hao Canh Ceramics is positing its brand with a foothold in the domestic and overseas markets. Hao Canh Ceramic is raising the Vietnamese brand name, taking made-in-Vietnam high-quality products worldwide.



