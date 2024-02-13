Hanoi’s Past & Present Beauty through Ao dai Collections

Designers Dung Nguyen and Thach Linh have introduced a collection of Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) to the public that depict the beauty of Hanoi in the past and present.

Designer Dung Nguyen and his designs, worn by People’s Artist Nhu Quynh and MC Mai Ngoc, at the debut of the "Chon Kinh Ky" collection. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Through their Ao dai collections, designers Dung Nguyen and Thach Linh aimed to showcase the capital’s rich cultural heritage to international visitors. Dung Nguyen’s Ao dai designs featured a dragon, symbolizing the essence of Hanoi's culture. He said, "Through the language of fashion, I want to showcase to international tourists the iconic beauty embedded in the culture of this land with a thousand years of civilization. Despite the increasing modernization of society, traditional values will endure over time, and young people in Vietnam will continue to appreciate the timeless beauty of our traditions”.

In his designs, Dung Nguyen recreated the image of Hanoi in the past with the nostalgia of traditional values. The Ao dai designs were adorned with shimmering pearl beads and handmade button closures, adding charm and elegance to the models.

These designs reflected the combination of distinctive cultural traits of the imperial citadel and modern and renovated styles.

Participating in the fashion show for the first time as the representative of the women of old Hanoi, People's Artist Nhu Quynh said, "I have a deep love for the Vietnamese Ao dai and greatly appreciate the talents of young designers. When invited to participate in showcasing this collection by Dung Nguyen, I hoped this collaboration would encourage young people in their artistic creativity”.





At the show, designer Thach Linh presented the public with her collection entitled "Imprints of the Past" with two parts. Hanoi in the past was portrayed in black and white tones with images of tiled houses closely built together and iconic architectural structures like the Temple of Literature, the One Pillar Pagoda, and the Turtle Tower.

Designers introduce the collection of Ao dai to the public in Hanoi. All these elements persist in a contemporary Hanoi now adorned with multicolored, lively Ao dai, complemented by enticing street food stalls appealing to tourists./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh