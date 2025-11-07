Hanoi-Vinh Long Tourism Cooperation: Unified in Development, Enhancing the Vietnamese Experience

Commenting on the cooperation and tourism promotion between Hanoi and Vinh Long, Phan Linh Chi, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), stated that this partnership is a crucial opportunity to expand the distribution network, connect tours and routes, and bring Vietnamese tourism products closer to both domestic and international visitors. Phan Linh Chi asserted that this linkage not only connects the Northern tourist market with the distinct products of the Southwestern (Mekong Delta) region but also lays the foundation for a multi-regional tourism value chain. This chain is ultimately aimed at establishing tourism as a key economic sector, contributing to elevating Vietnam's brand on the global tourism map.



Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, Deputy Director of the Vinh Long Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, speaking at the conference.Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, Deputy Director of the Vinh Long Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stated that the cooperation and tourism development between Vinh Long (post-merger of Vinh Long - Ben Tre - Tra Vinh) and Hanoi have achieved remarkable results recently. This collaboration has actively contributed to the socio-economic development of both localities, as well as the nation. She noted that the two regions consistently maintain connections, exchange information, and share experiences in management, communication, marketing, and tourism promotion. Concurrently, they are facilitating travel enterprises to collaborate on product development, establishing inter-regional tours and destinations, with a priority on introducing unique, culturally rich tour programs that bear the distinct imprints of each region.

Leaders of the Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Vinh Long Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism co-chairing the conference. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Tran Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, emphasized that the overarching goal of the Hanoi - Vinh Long cooperation is to build unique, diverse, and highly attractive inter-provincial and inter-regional tourism product chains, linking destinations based on various themes, such as:

-Cultural Heritage Linkage: Exploiting the cultural and historical heritage values of Hanoi and Vinh Long (including historical-cultural relics, cultural-tourism villages), traditional festivals, and distinctive craft villages to create in-depth cultural tours. This aims to attract both domestic and international tourists and extend their length of stay.

- Nature and Experience Linkage: Connecting the ecotourism strengths of both localities to form experiential tours bearing the distinct mark of each region. This will, in turn, create an authentic, richly cultural, and differentiated experience.

- Culinary and Shopping Linkage: Promoting Hanoi's culinary strengths with its signature dishes, combined with Vinh Long's local produce and specialties such as Nam Roi pomelo, cam sanh (terracotta orange), thanh tra (plum mango), and Xiem coconut. The goal is to create tours that feature visits to fruit orchards, local specialty tasting, thereby spreading the value of Vietnamese culinary culture, stimulating consumption, and promoting commerce and service activities linked to tourism.

-Craft Village and River Tourism Linkage: Leveraging the abundant river systems of both localities, connecting riverside craft villages like Bat Trang and Van Phuc (Hanoi) with the centuries-old pottery, bamboo weaving, rattan, and traditional cake-making villages of Vinh Long to form river tourism tours deeply imprinted with craft village culture. Visitors will have the opportunity to both enjoy the charming river scenery and experience the craft village atmosphere, interact with artisans, and feel the authentic, sincere rhythm of life in both regions.

The conference was not just a meeting of management agencies but also a forum for enterprise connection. Delegates and tourism businesses from both localities also shared and proposed various solutions to boost tourism development in Vinh Long and increase the effectiveness of tourism cooperation between Hanoi and Vinh Long.