Hanoi Supports Bussinesses to Improve Processing Capacity

24/01/2024

In recent years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanoi's agricultural and food processing industry experienced significant growth to meet the demands of consumers seeking fast, nutritious, and convenient processed products. Many businesses have invested in physical infrastructures, establishing processing plants, cold storage facilities, and warehouses, contributing to the professionalization of agricultural product values, offering a new consumer experience that emphasizes speed, taste, and quality.

Eherbal factory produces vegetable powder, fruit powder, and cereal powder with technology investment meeting international standards. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Four companies, including Jeong Ga Chan Agricultural Products Processing and Import Export Company Limited, New Retail Company, HP Vietnam Equipment Company Limited, and Videli Food Processing Joint Stock Company, have received support and encouragement from the Hanoi Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Management Sub-Department to establish processing and storage facilities. They have been actively involved in technology transfer, the adoption of new scientific and technical methods in agricultural processing, and the promotion of trade and market development.

Videli Food Processing Joint Stock Company, for instance, specializes in producing and processing 13 food product lines such as fried sour pork, sausage with cartilage, and dumplings using advanced South Korean technology. This ensures that their frozen products maintain freshness, taste, and a reduction of processing time for households. The company's factory currently produces and supplies 180-200 tons of food products per month to the market. Jeong Ga Chan JSC is a company with strength in processing products from vegetables, tubers, and fruits.

Presently, Jeong Ga Chan JSC exports 10 tons of agricultural products per month to the South Korean market. The company has also implemented a comprehensive food safety and hygiene system, HACCP, while providing training and technical guidance to its workers. They ensure product traceability with labels and tags in accordance with international standards.

HP Vietnam Equipment Company Limited's Eherbal, is a factory that processes green vegetable powder, fruit powder, and grains. Eherbal has developed entirely natural Vietnamese fruit and vegetable products using international standard drying technology, creating numerous health-related product lines for the community. All of Eherbal's product lines, including Cereal Nutrition Product, Macadamia Oil, Pennywort Powder, Fish Mint Powder, Purple Perilla Powder, Fruit Powder, Lingzhi Mushroom Tea, Honey - Cordyceps, and Binh Son Tea, meet the FDA standards of the United States. The factory currently produces four tons of dried vegetable products per day. In the near future, the Hanoi Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Management Sub-Department will support Eherbal in planning the development of a concentrated raw material production area, closely linked to the processing system at the factory.

As for New Retail Company, they are currently receiving support from the Hanoi Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Management Sub-Department for the implementation of HACCP. The company's product lines, such as preprocessed beef imported from the United States and Australia, follow a safe food quality management system. Food products are prepared and produced in a closed environment, and the factory includes a large-scale cold storage facility to ensure product freshness, taste, and nutritional value. New Retail's products are currently distributed through the Gofood Market system./.

The enhancement of processing capacity for agricultural products linked to commercial infrastructure, the development of logistics systems, auxiliary services to support the processing and preservation of products, the improvement of human resources quality for processing, and the development of markets for processed agricultural products are the central solutions for the agricultural sector in Hanoi in 2023, with a vision towards 2030.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh