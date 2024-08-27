Hanoi Promotes Safe Agricultural Food Supply Chains

27/08/2024

Hanoi currently has about 10 million people living, working, and studying in the city, and welcomes millions of domestic and international tourists every year. Therefore, the demand for safe agricultural products is enormous. To address this issue, Hanoi's agricultural sector has been coordinating with provinces and cities to trace the origin of products circulating in the market and promote the development of safe agricultural food supply chains.

Black garlic is packed as a finished product at Japan - Vietnam Import Export Limited Company.





According to a report by the Hanoi Sub-Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, the city currently has 159 safe food supply chains from production to product consumption. Many of these chains are organized in a closed loop from production to product distribution and consumption, creating strong brands on the market as well as for export, such as Van Duc safe vegetable chain, Hoang Long Cooperative meat chain, Chuong My pomelo fruit chain, Dai Thanh longan and Bao Minh rice.

These supply chains have attracted the participation of many businesses, cooperatives, and farmers, contributing to stable production, adapting to changes in market demand, reducing oversupply, and minimizing losses for farmers.



Packaging of hot pot broth products at Vietchef Company.

With the goal of promoting the development of safe agricultural food supply chains, the Hanoi Sub-Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development has recently focused on screening businesses and cooperatives involved in the production and consumption of agricultural products to guide the establishment of supply chains that meet market needs.

Checking the development of Cordyceps at the lab of the Japan - Vietnam Import Export Limited Company.