Hanoi Promotes Safe Agricultural Food Supply Chains
Hanoi currently has about 10 million people living, working, and studying in the city, and welcomes millions of domestic and international tourists every year. Therefore, the demand for safe agricultural products is enormous. To address this issue, Hanoi's agricultural sector has been coordinating with provinces and cities to trace the origin of products circulating in the market and promote the development of safe agricultural food supply chains.
According to a report by the Hanoi Sub-Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, the city currently has 159 safe food supply chains from production to product consumption. Many of these chains are organized in a closed loop from production to product distribution and consumption, creating strong brands on the market as well as for export, such as Van Duc safe vegetable chain, Hoang Long Cooperative meat chain, Chuong My pomelo fruit chain, Dai Thanh longan and Bao Minh rice.
These supply chains have attracted the participation of many businesses, cooperatives, and farmers, contributing to stable production, adapting to changes in market demand, reducing oversupply, and minimizing losses for farmers.
With the goal of promoting the development of safe agricultural food supply chains, the Hanoi Sub-Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development has recently focused on screening businesses and cooperatives involved in the production and consumption of agricultural products to guide the establishment of supply chains that meet market needs.
Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that Hanoi is a potential consumption market for agricultural products and food with a large population and a high demand for safe food. Therefore, Hanoi has signed cooperation agreements with 43 provinces and cities across the country, thereby building and developing 997 safe food supply chains, an increase of 51 chains compared to 2022 and 211 chains compared to the period 2015-2020.
One of the typical businesses actively cooperating in building safe agricultural food supply chains in Hanoi is the Japanese Import-Export and Technology Development Company Limited with the Kochi brand, specializing in producing community healthcare foods from agricultural products and medicinal herbs such as black garlic, red ginseng, red apple, turmeric and cordyceps.
Do Huu Xuan, a representative of the company, said that the company is eager to cooperate with partners to develop safe agricultural food supply chains, thereby creating more opportunities to expand the market in Vietnam and in other countries. Currently, with its continuous efforts, the company's black garlic products have been exported to several countries, namely the United States, Switzerland, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and will continue to be exported to Australia and Africa, affirming the quality and trust of the foreign market for safe agricultural food brands from Vietnam.
Assessing the role of developing safe agricultural food supply chains, Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Director of the Hanoi Sub-Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, said, "The establishment and development of safe agricultural food supply chains plays a particularly important role. Currently, these chains have attracted the participation of many businesses, cooperatives, and farmers to cooperate in building chains, contributing to stable 3 production, adapting to changes in market demand, and minimizing losses for farmers. The development of safe agricultural food supply chains also supports production units to promote product brands to domestic and foreign consumers, helping distributors choose agricultural products of quality and competitive advantage in the market".
To promote the development of safe agricultural food supply chains between Hanoi and other provinces, Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, affirmed that in the future, Hanoi's agricultural sector will continue to implement trade promotion activities and connect the production and consumption of agricultural products between Hanoi and other provinces. In addition, it will closely coordinate with provinces to regularly take samples to monitor and analyze the quality of agricultural products from provinces for consumption in Hanoi and Hanoi's products to other provinces to trace the origin of food, thereby controlling the origin of agricultural products in the market. In addition, through the supply chains, businesses and cooperatives will promote product consumption through modern distribution channels and supermarkets such as Central Group, Aeon and Lotte, contributing to improving the quality and value of Hanoi's agricultural products./.