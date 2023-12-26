Hanoi Promotes Agricultural, Forestry and Aquatic Exports

26/12/2023

High-tech clean vegetable cultivation at Hoa Vien Farm in Thach That, Hanoi. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

In recent years, Hanoi has continued to strengthen specialized agricultural production areas, focusing on creating a large source of raw materials to meet domestic consumption and export demands.

In the first nine months of 2023, Hanoi's agricultural, forestry and aquatic exports reached 1.345 billion US dollars, with agricultural products accounting for 777 million US dollars, an increase of 22.9% over the last year. Currently, the city has 13,474 production and processing facilities for agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, including over 1,700 processing facilities for agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, with more than 250 enterprises processing these products, 1,421 cooperatives, and individual business households involved in processing and preserving products for local consumption.

The signing ceremony to boost the export of agricultural products led by the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

The content of the "Ensuring Food Safety, Improving the Quality of Agricultural, Forestry, and Aquatic Products Trading between Hanoi and the Provinces and Cities Nationwide for the 2021- 2025 Period" program emphasizes the importance of improving product quality and the scale of safe food supply chains in Hanoi and other provinces and cities according to international standards to serve domestic consumption and boost exports. The main export markets for agricultural products are primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia.

Hanoi has encouraged and supported establishments in adopting advanced quality management programs in food production and processing, such as VietGAP, HACCP, and ISO 22000, to enhance food safety. The agricultural sector in Hanoi has supported 95 establishments in building and applying advanced quality management programs according to HACCP, and 45 establishments have been guided and supported in building and registering trademark protection at the Intellectual Property Office.

Hanoi has been assigned 16 area codes for fruit cultivation and four packaging facilities with capacities ranging from 30 - 50tons per day per facility for export, including eight codes for banana cultivation areas and eight codes for litchi cultivation areas. In the future, the city will continue to develop potential export products such as over 7,000ha of Japonica rice, 3,200ha of redtipped bananas, over 5,000ha of safe vegetables, 50ha of organic vegetables, and many other processed products with export potential. Some high-quality agricultural products from Hanoi have been exported to other countries, such as Dai Thanh late-ripening longan to the United States, Dong Phu organic rice to Germany, Van Duc vegetables to South Korea, and bananas to China.

Hanoi continues to implement information technology and digital technology to support communication, promotion, and transparent information about the origin of production and business establishments to consumers, exemplified by the "Hanoi Food Traceability System" (check.hanoi.gov.vn). So far, the system has provided guidance and issued administrative account codes for over 3,275 safe agricultural and aquatic products production and business establishments, issuing QR codes for traceability and transparent information for over 12,286 product codes, including over 2,000 product codes from 48 provinces and cities connected within Hanoi's system./.

Hanoi annually produces over 700,000tons of vegetables and tubers, over one million tonnes of food, 1.4 million pigs, and 33 million chickens. Hanoi has 48 rice-growing areas, 127 vegetable-growing areas, 87 fruit-growing areas, 102 aquaculture areas, and 128 concentrated livestock farming areas. To date, the city has evaluated and ranked 1,871 OCOP products, including 6 potential 5-star export products, 1,162 products achieving stars, and 692 products achieving 3 stars.

By Hoang Ha, Viet Cuong/VNP

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi