“Hanoi in Autumn - Come to Love"

17/11/2023

'Com,' a dish with its own distinctive flavor of Hanoi's autumn, is showcased.In the beautiful month of October, when autumn is at its finest, the Hanoi People’s Committee organized the Hanoi Autumn Festival with the theme "Hanoi in Autumn - Come to Love." The festival aimed to showcase the unique beauty and values of the capital city to domestic and international tourists.

The Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023, held for the first time in Hanoi, has attracted people from across the country and international visitors.

Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 was an event designed to contribute to the comprehensive growth and development of tourism in the capital city, both in terms of scale and service quality. It aimed to increase the number of tourists while still ensuring sustainability, developing high-quality branded tourism products, maintaining high competitiveness, and preserving the cultural identity of the nation while being environmentally friendly.

The Hanoi Autumn Festival brought to life the essence of Hanoi's autumn season with its distinctive cultural features, enticing visitors to come, explore, and fall in love with this land rich in a thousand years of heritage.

Traditional craft products are exhibited in the event space to promote the beauty of traditional cultural heritage.

With the theme "Essence of Vietnamese Cuisine," more than 50 booths showcased the beauty of Hanoi's cuisine and the stories behind royal dishes, presented through live demonstrations by famous culinary artists in the Vietnamese food scene. Many had the chance to experience traditional and modern delicious dishes, discover cooking secrets, and learn about the stories behind each memorable culinary flavor in this thousand-year-old capital city.

The highlight of Hanoi Autumn Festival 2023 was the grand street parade involving 1,500 participants from various performance groups. This parade vividly portrayed the dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity, showcasing the exquisite cultural diversity and vibrant colors of Hanoi. The festival had four main parts. "Radiant Autumn" featured performances by businesses showcasing traditional craft villages, "Districts Honoring Craft Villages" celebrated Hanoi's craft villages and businesses, "Street Art Performances" brought the city's dynamic atmosphere to life, and the "Ethnic Drum Parade" showcased the beauty of the ethnic minority communities living in the capital.

The elaborately staged street carnival is both sophisticated and magnificent.

Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the Hanoi Promotion Center on Investment, Trade and Tourism, stated, "The carnival is the highlight of the Hanoi Autumn Festival. The program was meticulously prepared and has received the support and cooperation of districts, organizations, and tourism businesses. It serves as a means to promote the image of Hanoi tourism, attracting an increasing number of tourists to the capital city"./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh