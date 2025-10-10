Hanoi from above—A City of Timeless Charm

The Huc Bridge and Ngoc Son Temple—timeless cultural icons shimmering on the lake.

Hanoi Opera House—a magnificent French colonial landmark in the heart of the city.

Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam—the cradle of learning and a timeless cultural symbol of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Seen from above, Hanoi emerges as both timeless and dynamic. It is a city where history and modern life flow together in striking harmony.

A breathtaking flyover above Hanoi with the national and Party flags, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

Thanh Nien Road—a scenic avenue running between Truc Bach Lake and West Lake.

The photo series of Hanoi from above, offers a sweeping view of the capital, capturing its grandeur, energy, and spirit. From storied landmarks and emerald lakes to bridges over the Red River and the pulsing rhythm of city streets, each image captures a seamless blend of past and present. This is Hanoi, rooted in memory yet reaching for the future, where every angle tells a story and every view leaves a lasting impression on all who pass through./.

The busy crossroads of Trang Tien and Hang Bai Streets.

Vinh Tuy Bridge—a modern project that enhances Hanoi’s urban transportation network.