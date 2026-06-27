Hanoi Festival Honors the Symbol of Vietnamese Culture

The Hanoi Lotus Festival 2026 has opened in the scenic West Lake area, celebrating the lotus as a timeless symbol of Vietnamese culture while introducing a cultural experience that highlights the charm of the capital to domestic and international visitors.

An art performance at the opening ceremony of the Hanoi Lotus Festival 2026. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Opened on the evening of June 26 at Ly Tu Trong Flower Garden in Tay Ho Ward, the three-day festival carries the theme “Sac Sen Ha Noi” (Colors of the Hanoi Lotus). Organized jointly by the Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Tay Ho Ward People’s Committee, the event celebrates lotus as a symbol of Vietnamese culture and promotes Hanoi as a distinctive destination for cultural tourism.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Party, State and Hanoi authorities, along with representatives of diplomatic missions, international organizations and businesses, and artisans, artists, local residents and tourists.