Hanoi – Experiencing Tradition in the Heart of the City

24/02/2026

Hanoi remains one of the most attractive destinations whenever Tet approaches. The capital’s spring atmosphere is both tranquil and ancient, yet filled with festive vitality.

Strolling through the narrow streets of the Old Quarter in early spring, visitors can easily encounter blooming peach blossoms, golden kumquat trees, red calligraphy stalls and the gentle scent of incense lingering at doorways.

During the first days of the Lunar New Year, the Temple of Literature becomes a popular destination for people seeking calligraphy as a symbol of academic success and career prosperity.

Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple and Tran Quoc Pagoda are also familiar places for early-year visits, where people pray for peace and well-being.

Hanoi during Tet is less crowded, its slower rhythm allowing visitors to fully savour the traditional Tet spirit that has been carefully preserved.

By VNA/VNP