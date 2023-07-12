Hang Trong Paintings on Ao Dai

With the aim of promoting traditional culture, fashion designer Nguyen Tho Tho recently unveiled a collection featuring embroidered patterns inspired by Hang Trong paintings.

The success of her previous venture with Dong Ho folk paintings demonstrated the potential of merging traditional art and fashion. Inspired by this, Nguyen Tho Tho embarked on a path of bringing Hang Trong paintings to life in the realm of fashion. By infusing the vibrant colors and intricate patterns of Hang Trong into her designs, she wanted to create a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary style, ultimately connecting people with the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam.

Fashion designer Nguyen Tho Tho revealed that the idea of incorporating Hang Trong paintings into fashion started after the successful reception of her previous collection featuring Dong Ho paintings. She said, "Initially, I approached artist Le Dinh Nghien, a master of Hang Trong paintings, to purchase his paintings and learn about the meanings behind each pattern depicted. Then I began working on this fashion collection with the desire to introduce Hang Trong paintings to a wider audience through a fashion perspective".

Because Hang Trong paintings already have a rustic charm, Tho chose velvet to enhance the value of the products. The process of creating this collection took approximately one year and resulted in eight outfits featuring embroidered Hang Trong paintings such as "To nu” (virgin girl), “Tu quy” (four seasons) and “Ca chep vuot Vu Mon” (Carp Leaping over the dragon gate). She believes that the timeless and understated beauty of Hang Trong paintings harmonizes perfectly with the fabric, elevating the overall aesthetic and value of the garments.

The process of embroidery begins after patterns are drawn on the fabric. The embroidery work is done entirely by skilled artisans from the Thuong Tin embroidery village. Through the meticulously crafted garments, wearers can feel the sharpness and precision in every handstitched thread, as well as the quality of the velvet fabric.

Impressive ao dai items designed by Tho Tho. Photo: Files

Hang Trong paintings are one of the prominent genres of Vietnamese folk art, primarily created in the Hang Trong area of old Hanoi. This art form consists of two main categories of Worship paintings and Lunar New Year (Tet) paintings. Many researchers believe that Hang Trong paintings emerged around the 16th century and reached their peak in popularity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries./.

Story: Ngan Ha/VNP Photos: Khanh Long & Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi