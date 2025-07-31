Ha Minh Khoi, a Journey to Forbes 30 under 30

From a humble village boy to Vietnam's first floral artist to become a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) and land a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Ha Minh Khoi's story is a powerful testament to the strength of passion, perseverance, and gratitude.

Ha Minh Khoi was born into a poor farming family with 10 siblings in Ba Ria - Vung Tau. From the age of eight, Khoi began helping his family, from picking corn to stripping leaves from apricot blossoms. Khoi's love for flowers blossomed when he accompanied his mother to church and offered to help the nuns with flower arrangements. The first time he saw a vast wholesale flower market, it ignited an intense fascination within the young boy.

Ha Minh Khoi is a distinguished name in the Vietnamese and international floral art scene. Photo: Ha Minh Khoi’s Files

He began arranging flowers using plants from his home garden, and his joy overflowed when he was entrusted with arranging the main flowers for the church, receiving praise from everyone. At 14, Khoi officially started assisting at a local flower shop, and just a year later, he was already buying flowers to wrap and sell on his own, receiving positive feedback from his first customers.

Khoi's academic path was not straightforward. He once failed to gain admission to the Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts - a major setback that unexpectedly opened a new door. He packed his bags for Ho Chi Minh City, where he studied and worked as an assistant at a high-end flower shop. After just two months of apprenticeship, his extraordinary passion and effort saw him promoted to head florist. This affirmed his innate talent and his iron determination for the floral profession.

Ha Minh Khoi possesses valuable qualities that define him as a floral "wizard". Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Overcoming his academic failure, Khoi did not dwell on regret; instead, he saw it as an opportunity to fully embrace his passion. Rather than pursuing a traditional university education, he focused on practical learning, seeking opportunities to study and refine his skills abroad. One of his biggest challenges was gaining admission to the prestigious AIFD. He was denied a visa twice due to the English language barrier. However, instead of giving up, Khoi spent six months diligently studying English to meet the requirements.

Ha Minh Khoi highlights that Vietnam's "flower industry faces disadvantages" due to the absence of professional competitions and proper training schools. Photo: Ha Minh Khoi's Files

He succeeded on his third attempt in 2016, becoming the first Vietnamese person to gain membership in the AIFD at the age of 25. When developing his career in Hanoi, a market known for its demanding standards, Khoi also faced fierce competition. However, he did not focus on comparing himself to others; instead, he concentrated on "his own path" and considered himself his strongest competitor, one he needed to overcome every day.

Ha Minh Khoi possesses a creative mind and a true artist's soul, but beneath that lie the admirable qualities that define him as a "flower wizard". Even after being honored by Forbes Vietnam in the Top 30 Under 30 (2022), Khoi maintains his humility. He does not see it as a "shortcut" but rather as motivation to continuously improve his capabilities. Khoi regularly participates in courses and workshops in Malaysia, the Netherlands, France, Japan, and the US., and reads extensively to stay updated on trends and deepen his knowledge.

Beyond making beautiful floral arrangements, Ha Minh Khoi dreams of a greater future for Vietnam's flower industry and its people. Photo: Ha Minh Khoi's Files

Despite being a romantic artist when it comes to flowers, Khoi is very pragmatic in his career planning. He has declined numerous investment offers to expand his chain of stores, believing that floral artistry requires emotion and intense focus on each unique piece. He wants to preserve his artistic "self" and serve clients in his own distinct way.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh



