Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago: A World Cultural Heritage

13/12/2023

Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern Province of Quang Ninh and neighboring Hai Phong City is the first Vietnamese inter-provincial site listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a World Natural Heritage. UNESCO’s recognition has enhances the value of this vast, majestic, and beautiful area.



Ha Long Bay - A Masterpiece of Nature Ha Long Bay is a well-known World Natural Heritage Site, recognized twice by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000. Covering an area of approximately 1,553km2 , Ha Long Bay is home to 1,969 islands and islets, 90% of them being limestone with an average height of 50m-200m. The limestone in this bay has undergone over 500 million years of formation in various conditions and environments and a long-lasting process of ghost-rock karstification. The core of the bay, which spans over 330km2 , is densely populated with more than 770 small and large islands and islets.

The islets and caves within Ha Long Bay are diverse in both shape and size. These unique formations have been given interesting names, such as Hon Trong Mai (Male and Female Chicken-shaped Islet), Hon Rong (Dragon-shaped Islet), Hon Con Coc (Frog-shaped Islet), Hon Dau Be (Cow-shaped Islet), Hon Yen Ngua (Saddleshaped Islet), Hon Ga Choi (Fighting Cock-shaped Islet), Hon Dau Nguoi (Human Head-shaped Islet), Hon Ong But (Buddha-shaped Islet), Sung Sot (Surprise) Cave, and Trinh Nu (Virgin) Cave. The majestic beauty of Ha Long Bay has made it a top destination for both domestic and international tourists, contributing to economic growth and promoting the image of Vietnam.

Cat Ba Archipelago - A Chain of "Turquoise Pearls" in the Sea

If Ha Long Bay has been honored twice by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage site, the Cat Ba Archipelago in Hai Phong City has been recognized as a World Biosphere Reserve.



Lan Ha Bay area. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

In 2013, Vietnam submitted a dossier to nominate Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage site. However, after receiving a recommendation from the World Heritage Committee, Vietnam conducted further research and completed the dossier by combining Cat Ba Archipelago with Ha Long Bay to form a new heritage cluster. This cluster boasts a larger scale and a more diverse and unique landscape.

On September 16, 2023, at the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, UNESCO officially recognized Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh and neighboring Hai Phong City as a World Natural Heritage site.

This new inscription not only establishes Vietnam's first inter-regional world heritage site, but also enhances the value of this vast, majestic, and beautiful area. The Cat Ba Archipelago alone covers a total area of 336km2 and is located in the middle of the Gulf of Tonkin, approximately 30km from the center of Hai Phong. The entire area is home to a dense cluster of 358 large and small limestone islands, which divide the sea’s surface into numerous coves, bays, and sandy beaches, creating a breathtaking and untouched oceanic landscape.



Panoramic view of Cat Ba from above. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Cat Ba Island is the largest one in the archipelago, covering an area of 153 km2 and boasting the third highest mountain peak in Vietnam at 331m. It is a submerged tropical karst terrain with a unique landscape that resembles Ha Long Bay. The islands are characterized by pyramid-shaped formations and towering karsts with steep cliffs that rise from the crystal-clear blue sea. Cat Ba Island is home to many caves and spectacular places, including Trung Trang Cave, Hung Son Cave, Gia Luan Island Commune, and Viet Hai Fishing Village. The Cat Ba Archipelago is a diverse ecosystem that includes tropical rainforests on limestone islands, mangrove forests, coral reefs, seaweed beds, cave systems, and lagoons. These areas are rich in biodiversity and are protected as a world biosphere reserve according to UNESCO regulations.





On a cool autumn day, we embarked on a tour to explore the Cat Ba Archipelago. Following the advice of locals, we began our journey with the most popular tour in Cat Ba, which included visits to "Lan Ha Bay - Light and Dark Cave - Viet Hai Fishing Village - Cat Dua Island". Our group rented a small wooden boat from the locals to travel from Cai Beo Wharf to Lan Ha Bay. Located to the east of Cat Ba Island, Lan Ha Bay is a tranquil gulf-shaped bay with a high concentration of islands and islets of various sizes. The bay is also home to over a hundred natural beaches with turquoise water, creating a breathtakingly beautiful seascape.



Tourists take a boat on Lan Ha Bay to explore the Light Cave and the Dark Cave. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Exploring the marine ecosystem in Cat Ba National Forest. Photo: Files Tourists can kayak on the clear blue water to admire the diverse shapes of the islands and islets such as But (Buddha) Islet, Con Rua (Tortoise) Islet, and Nui Doi (Twin) Islet. They can also explore Sang (Light) Cave, Toi (Dark) Cave, Vem Cave, and Ham Rong Cave. For those who enjoy water activities, Van Boi Beach and Van Ha Beach offer the opportunity to snorkel and dive to appreciate the vibrant coral reefs and diverse aquatic creatures.



Panoramic view of Viet Hai Fishing Village. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Viet Hai Fishing Village is a favourite destination of tourists. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP



On our visit to Lan Ha Bay, we observed several groups of foreign tourists scaling steep cliffs. The Cat Hai District has thoughtfully planned nine climbing routes to cater to adventure-seeking tourists. One popular spot for climbers is Tien Ong Island, known for its stunning stalactites. Our next stop was Viet Hai Fishing Village, a community-based ecotourism destination that has gained popularity among tourists in recent years. The village is home to 90 households, residing in old houses nestled in a valley surrounded by rocky mountains and old forests. Many foreign visitors opt for a 4-hour trek through the primitive forests of Cat Ba National Park to reach the village, followed by a boat ride to explore Lan Ha Bay. While in Lan Ha Bay, a must-see spot is Tung Gau which is located near Viet Hai Fishing Village. This area is known for its pristine beauty and was even featured in the American blockbuster "Kong: Skull Island".

The beautiful coastal cross-island road on Cat Ba Island. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The following day, we rented a motorbike to travel along the picturesque coastal passes and forest roads to Cat Ba National Park. Here, we were able to immerse ourselves in the soothing sound of the forest wind and admire the endless beauty of the forest scenery. The park is home to a variety of precious medicinal plants and ancient trees with sprawling roots that cover the paths. With its exceptional global value in terms of landscape, geology, geomorphology, and biodiversity, the Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago is not only a treasure trove of human heritage but also a must-visit destination for tourists coming to Vietnam./.

Story: Cong Dat

Photos: Thanh Giang, Cong Dat/VNP & Files

Translated by Hong Hanh